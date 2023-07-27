No new identity





10th in a series previewing SEC football teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After Mike Leach died unexpectedly from complications of a heart condition on Dec. 12, Mississippi State officials didn't mount a nationwide search to find a new football coach.

Within three days defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was promoted to replace Leach.

Three weeks to the day of Leach's death, Arnett led Mississippi State to a 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa to finish 9-4.

"It was a great feeling to win the bowl game," Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy said at SEC media days. "It was something we all needed.

"After the game, I went up to Coach Arnett and said, 'You're going to continue to win because you're a great coach.' We just want to keep moving forward."

Senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks said it was important for the players to have continuity within the program by promoting Arnett, the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons.

"We like it that they kept it inside our Mississippi State family," Marks said. "Coach Arnett is somebody we all know, and he knows the culture of Mississippi State football.

"We don't have to get used to a new coach or a new style. He has been here and he already has the type of style that Mississippi State wants."

Arnett, 36, said he's confident Mississippi State can compete at the highest level of the SEC. He noted the Bulldogs have won nine or more games in four of the last nine seasons -- highlighted by a 10-3 record and Orange Bowl appearance in 2014 when they were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff poll -- with 13 consecutive bowl appearances.

"We keep it pretty simple and common sense in our football building," Arnett said. "As we approach training camp, let's go to work. Then let's line up, let's roll the ball out there and play a football game, and may the best team win."

Voters at media days picked Mississippi State to finish seventh in the SEC West, and other preseason polls also projected the Bulldogs to be last in the division.

"We really don't pay attention to that type of stuff," Marks said. "We're just going to be ready when the season starts."

Senior quarterback Will Rogers has 32 career starts and holds Mississippi State's all-time records for passing yards (10,689) and touchdown passes (82). His 1,159 completions are an SEC career record.

Yet voters at media days didn't pick Rogers as one of three quarterbacks on the All-SEC teams, with LSU's Jayden Daniels, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and Tennessee's Joe Milton taking those spots.

"I don't know why Will doesn't get more respect," said Marks, who has 1,310 rushing yards and 1,058 receiving the past three seasons. "But he's a great quarterback, and we're glad he's on our team."

Arnett hired Kevin Barbay from Appalachian State, which won 17-14 at Texas A&M last season, as the Bulldogs' new offensive coordinator.

In Barbay's two seasons as the Mountaineers' offensive coordinator, Appalachian State averaged 448 yards and 33.6 points.

"I think the biggest difference in this offense is just going to be a more balanced attack maybe," Rogers said, adding the Bulldogs have more designed runs and run-pass options. "I think we really look forward to accepting that challenge and maybe expanding our offense a little bit."

Mississippi State added senior quarterback Mike Wright, who transferred from Vanderbilt, where last season he passed for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 517 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns and helped the Commodores beat Kentucky and Florida.

"Mike is obviously a really talented guy," Arnett said. "There ain't a lot of quarterbacks on the transfer portal market who got SEC victories on their resume. He's one of them.

"He's incredibly athletic, talented. He can hurt you both with his arm and with his feet.

"Make no mistake about it, Will Rogers is our starter, and his resume speaks for itself. But there's a lot of things Mike can do and wrinkles that we can add in the game plan that could allow us to be really dynamic on offense."

Arnett is turning the play-calling duties on defense over to Matt Brock, who was promoted to defensive coordinator from linebackers coach.

Brock called the defense in the ReliaQuest Bowl when the Bulldogs held Illinois to 288 total yards.

"As head coach in the ballgame and leading up to that, I did not think I could prepare as well as the other defensive coaches with all the other hats and responsibilities I was wearing," Arnett said. "So I gave over play-calling duties in that bowl game to Matt Brock ... I knew he'd do a better job at preparing and calling the defense in that game.

"Obviously he did just that. He called a heck of a game. We played really good defense. In my opinion, it was a no-brainer.

"I have complete trust, faith and confidence in him leading our defense."

Crumedy said he's glad Brock is calling plays and Arnett is focused on leading the team in all aspects.

"I feel like Coach Arnett brings a lot of fire to the team," Crumedy said. "He knows exactly what he wants and what needs to be done."

Arnett was asked at media days about his vision for Mississippi State.

"I hope it's a continuation of the identity that Mississippi State has always had as a football program -- tough, hard-nosed, disciplined," Arnett said. "It's been acknowledged for a long time in this league. When you line up against Mississippi State, you'd better pack your lunchbox and hard hat, because it's going to be a physical game. That's what Mike Leach wanted."

Leach hired Arnett from San Diego State, where he had been on the staff for eight seasons and the defensive coordinator since 2018.

"When I first interviewed with him and talked to him about what he thinks are the important things about developing a winning football program, it's not talking about scheme," Arnett said. "It's all about the effort with which you play, the physicality and the tenacity.

"Simply put, being the most excited, passionate team who lines up on the field.

"That's kind of been Mississippi State's identity forever. That's who we are at Mississippi State."





Mississippi State schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 2 Southeastern Louisiana 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 Arizona State 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 LSU* 11 a.m.

Sept. 23 at South Carolina* TBA

Sept. 30 Alabama* TBA

Oct. 7 Western Kentucky TBA

Oct. 21 at Arkansas* TBA

Oct. 28 at Auburn* TBA

Nov. 4 Kentucky* TBA

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* TBA

Nov. 18 Southern Miss 11 a.m.

Nov. 23 Ole Miss* 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game

Bulldogs at a glance

LAST SEASON 9-4, 4-4 (tied for third in SEC West)

COACH Zach Arnett (1-0 at Mississippi State and overall with bowl victory going into his first full season as head coach)

RETURNING STARTERS 12: Offense 7, Defense 5

KEY PLAYERS QB Will Rogers, RB Jo’quavious Marks, WR Lideatrick Griffin, DT Jaden Crumedy, LB Jett Johnson, LB Nathaniel Watson, CB Decamerion Richardson

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Kevin Barbay (first season)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR Matt Brock (first season)

SEC WEST TITLE SCENARIO

Voters at SEC media days picked Mississippi State to finish seventh in the division with Zach Arnett going into his first full season as head coach. But with one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country in Will Rogers, the Bulldogs figure to be a tough opponent in every game as they look to play in a bowl game for the 14th consecutive year.













Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers throws Jan. 2 during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois in Tampa, Fla. Rogers holds the record for most SEC completions with 1,159 and holds the Mississippi State record in yards and touchdown passes with 10,689 and 82, respectively. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)





