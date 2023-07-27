NWACC holds forum to fill position of athletic director

BENTONVILLE — Brooke Brewer, a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School, will be on campus today for a candidate forum for the athletic director’s job at Northwest Arkansas Community College, according to a news release from the college Wednesday.

The college has been looking since April to hire its first full-time athletic director.

The forum is scheduled for 8:45-9:15 a.m. in the college’s Student Center, Room 108, according to the release.

Brewer is the only candidate scheduled for an open forum, though the school is still considering other candidates in general, according to Grant Hodges, the college’s chief of staff and executive director of communications.

In a text Wednesday, Brewer said she’s worked at Bentonville West for three years. She coached the varsity dance team for all three years and coached varsity cheer and dance last year, working to “align and develop our West Spirit programs from 7th-12th grade,” she said.

According to a biography provided by the college, Brewer is from Louisiana and was a program director and coach in the Alma School District for seven years. She has an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a master’s degree in teaching from Southern Arkansas University and a bachelor’s degree from Centenary College in Shreveport, La., according to the biography from Northwest Arkansas Community College.

There’s no official timetable for making the hire, Hodges previously said.

The school reopened its search a few weeks ago after interviewing three candidates and not filling the post. The job requirements and the salary range of $85,000 to $95,000 didn’t change, Hodges said.

The search committee will review applications and schedule interviews, Hodges said earlier this month.

“I would say that we’re focused on finding the right person who is the best fit for NWACC, even if that requires more time,” Hodges said.

Ideally, the college will hire an athletic director before the fall semester starts Aug. 19, Hodges said. But “it’s not the end of the world if we don’t have someone by then,” he added.

Justin White, the school’s vice president of student services, continues in his role as interim athletic director, Hodges said.

The school’s athletic director search started in April and was initially narrowed to three finalists, all of whom visited campus and fielded questions from the public during candidate forums June 21 and 22.

The three finalists at that time were Michael Galvan, athletic director at Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Nick Weinmeister, head softball coach at the University of Minnesota-Crookston; and Samantha Snider, former head women’s gymnastics coach at the University of Pittsburgh and a former gymnast and assistant coach at the University of Arkansas.

But the position was posted again June 28, according to the college’s website.

“I don’t see any of the three previous candidates remaining in the process going forward,” Hodges said.

The online job description lists required qualifications as a bachelor’s degree (master’s degree preferred), three successful years as a coach with leadership experience, fundraising and budget development experience and supervisory experience.

Northwest Arkansas Community College’s athletic department consists of one sport: cross country for men and women. The team competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association and is led by coach Josphat Boit, a former track and cross country star at UA.

Northwest Arkansas Community College’s board voted in 2019 to launch the cross country program. Runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

In March, the college’s board approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. The fee is “to encourage student engagement on campus and in the community by providing access to experiences that enhance the affordable college experience,” according to the school. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit in the last fall semester.

