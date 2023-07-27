BASEBALL

Dodgers trade for Rosario

The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to trade shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rosario has been a valuable, versatile player for the defending AL Central champions the past few years. The Guardians have a surplus of young middle infielders, making Rosario, 27, expendable. He's batting .265 with 6 triples, 3 home runs and 40 RBI this season. The 30-year-old Syndergaard has been on the injured list with a blister issue since early June. He's been pitching in rehab games for Oklahoma City.

Twins, Marlins swap relievers

The Minnesota Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jorge Lopez on Wednesday in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams. Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Lopez was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadine. Lopez went 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 relief appearances for the Twins this season.

Manfred receives extension

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term.

FOOTBALL

Rodgers takes paycut

Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets -- and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise. Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

Top pick gets starting nod

The Carolina Panthers have their QB1. Coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the team's starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The announcement came after the completion of the Young's first training camp practice at Wofford College, although the decision seemed imminent after he took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton during organized team activities in June. Young, a two-year starter at Alabama and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, will become the first rookie to start a season opener for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2011.

Giants sign tackle Thomas

The New York Giants locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas on Wednesday with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million. The Giants announced the signing hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice of the 2023 season. The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has played in 45 regular-season games with 44 starts.

Texans' WR returns

Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice on Wednesday, the first day of training camp, after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia. The Texans selected Metchie in the second round of last year's draft after he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021 for Alabama. That came after he had 55 receptions for 916 yards as a sophomore.

Bears, TE reach deal

The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season. Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and 7 touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.

BASKETBALL

Bronny remains hospitalized

The family of Bronny James, the hospital and the university made no new public comments about his health Wednesday, two days after the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday, and patients who experience an unlikely cardiac arrest often undergo numerous tests over multiple days to determine the cause. He spent only a brief time in intensive care -- a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode.

Aces player arrested

Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year's championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities identified as her wife. A judge on Wednesday allowed Williams, 33, to be freed from jail without bail less than a day after her arrest, but said she can have no contact with her alleged victim and must comply with alcohol monitoring pending another court appearance Aug. 2. Williams faces five felony charges including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. The shooting guard and on-court role-player nicknamed "Bay Bay" averaged 6.7 points last season but has not played during the current season due to a back injury.

HOCKEY

Carolina keeping Aho

Sebastian Aho has signed another kind of offer sheet that will keep the center with the Carolina Hurricanes in the long term. Aho, who turned 26 Wednesday, has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Hurricanes that will pay him an average of $9.75 million per season, it was announced Wednesday. Aho, who led the Canes with 36 goals last season, is entering the final year of a five-year contract stemming from an offer sheet from the Montreal Canadiens that sent ripples through the NHL in July 2019.