100 years ago

July 27, 1923

BENTONVILLE -- A nonstop automobile record from Dallas to Bella Vista was made by a party arriving at the resort Monday. The made the trip of 432 miles in 21 hours and five minutes. The record was made by M.L. Finneburgh, driver, and M. Whitten, mechanic, representing the Oakland agency of Dallas, the trip being made in an Oakland Six. The motor was not stopped during the journey, but a stop of three minutes was made for gas at Muskogee. The previous low record was made in 1919, when the trip was made in 24 hours and 32 minutes.

50 years ago

July 27, 1973

The Gazette's horticultural what's-it, a small yellow aromatic flower that grows atop a 6-foot stalk and pops open in seconds after the sun sets, was identified Thursday by Grover D. Tuley Jr., of 6901 Skywood Road, as an evening primrose. Tuley, an amateur botanist who is an electronic organ technician for Houck Music Company, called the variety "very common" in Arkansas and said it was found in ditches and wet places. There are six or seven varieties, Tuley said, but only one is described in a compendium by the director of the New York Botanical Gardens as growing to a height of six feet. That one is called oenothera biennis. All others are one or two feet tall.

25 years ago

July 27, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Inalene Lang's neighbors must've wondered what in the world was going on Sunday evening when more than 150 people started singing "Amazing Grace" -- with all the verses -- in Lang's driveway. This, after hordes of women had invaded the south Fayetteville neighborhood for nearly a month, arriving early and leaving late, hammering and making a ruckus. Sunday afternoon marked the end of the commotion, but it was just the beginning for Lang, 65, and her 16-year-old grandson, Joey. The singing was part of a celebration, as the two were officially presented with their new home, built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. The home at 2842 S. Denver Ave. is dubbed "The House that Jane Built" in honor of the more than 500 women that made up the work crew. Many of them gathered for the dedication, to admire their finished product and to commemorate the project's end.

10 years ago

July 27, 2013

The owners of Little Rock's Willow Springs Water Park said Friday that they are closing the park indefinitely after the Arkansas Department of Health connected a case of a rare, often-fatal form of parasitic meningitis to the park's waters -- the second such case tied to Willow Springs in three years.