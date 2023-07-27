Patients accepted again at hospital following outage





Jefferson Regional Medical Center is accepting patients again after all power and services have been restored, the hospital announced Thursday.

A fire to the Entergy transfer switch just outside of the hospital interrupted air conditioning and other power Tuesday, leading to the use of generators. As a result, outpatient surgeries, procedures and testing were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, and inpatients were either transferred to hospitals across Arkansas or discharged.

“On Wednesday, July 26th, the Entergy equipment located on the Jefferson Regional campus was successfully replaced following a fire July 25th that knocked out power to the hospital,” the hospital said in a news release. “Jefferson Regional is no longer on diversion and we are currently accepting patients. All procedures and surgeries for Friday will proceed as scheduled.

“Thank you to our amazing employees and the Entergy crews who worked long hours over the last two days,” the hospital said in closing.

A Jefferson Regional spokeswoman was asked about the condition of the patients who remained at the hospital during the power outage, after a Little Rock woman complained of no food, water or ice given Wednesday afternoon to her father.

Kesha Cobb checked her father out of JRMC and into the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. Cobb told The Commercial the condition of her father, 72, who is on dialysis, worsened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“We had power via generators the entire time, so therefore we had cold water, ice, and food for our patients,” said Jamie McCombs, Jefferson Regional’s director of communications and public relations. “The only problem was the rising elevated temperatures. Fortunately, full power was restored about 5:30 p.m. [Wednesday] night.”



