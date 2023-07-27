Peralta fans 13; Milwaukee collects 12th shutout

MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Brewers (57-46) took two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games over the Reds (56-48). This marked the final matchup of the season between the teams, with Milwaukee winning the season series 10-3. It was the Brewers' 12th shutout victory of the season.

"He was dialed in with everything today. He was ahead in the count often. No waste pitches. Competitive pitches right away," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said of Peralta. "This is as well as you've seen Freddy pitch."

After Abraham Toro singled with one out in the seventh off Cincinnati starter Ben Lively (4-6), Taylor followed with a 417-foot blast to left field on the first pitch from Lively to break a scoreless tie. It was just the second home run of the season for Taylor.

"To be able to come through for the team there is huge," said Taylor, who has struggled this season while dealing with injuries. "It felt great. I'm just glad to contribute today."

Taylor entered the day with a .153 average.

"It wasn't a bad location, but there wasn't enough on it. He guessed right," Lively said of the game-changing pitch to Taylor.

Milwaukee extended the lead on Andrew Monasterio's run-scoring double in the eighth.

Peralta was in a groove from the start. He struck out the side on 11 pitches in the first inning and whiffed the first two batters in the second before Joey Votto's single.

The 13 strikeouts matched the total Peralta had in his major league debut on May 13, 2018, against the Rockies in Colorado. It was his ninth career game with 10 or more strikeouts and third this season. Peralta and three Brewers relievers combined for 18 strikeouts.

Peralta gave up four hits and didn't walk a batter. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes. T.J. Friedl had two of the Reds' four hits off the right-hander, a bunt single and a double.

Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams completed the shutout for the Brewers. Peguero (2-3) got the win while Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 26th save in 28 attempts.

CARDINALS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 7 Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis' five home runs in a win over Arizona.

NATIONALS 5, ROCKIES 4 CJ Abrams' two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and Washington rallied to beat Colorado.

PIRATES 3, PADRES 2 Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for Pittsburgh in a victory over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth, leading Cleveland past Kansas City.

MARINERS 8, TWINS 7 Dylan Moore hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the fifth inning, and Seattle held on to beat Minnesota.

RANGERS 13, ASTROS 5 Adolis Garcia's grand slam capped a seven-run fifth inning as Texas defeated Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, DODGERS 1 Whit Merrifield hit a three-run home run, Danny Jansen also went deep and Toronto took two of three from NL West-leading Los Angeles.

CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 7 Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger each hit home runs as the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to defeat their crosstown rival White Sox.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 1 Sandy Alcantara (4-9) threw a five-hit complete game and Miami stopped a 10-game road losing streak by beating Tampa Bay.

PHILLIES 6, ORIOLES 4 Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking home run to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help Philadelphia beat Baltimore.

RED SOX 5, BRAVES 3 Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and Boston beat Atlanta.

YANKEES 3, METS 1 Carlos Rodon (1-3) earned his first victory in four starts with the New York Yankees, who defeated the New York Mets for a two-game split of their Subway Series.

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames douces Tyrone Taylor after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-0. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

