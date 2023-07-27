Pine Bluff arts center stages ‘Rock of Ages’ musical





FUN

'Sleightly Off'

Las Vegas magician Jason Bird brings his "Sleightly Off Magic & Mentalism Show" to Little Rock, 7 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $29-$44. Visit ticketmaster.com.

New attractions

Urban Air Adventure Park, 801 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, a play space that bills itself as "as a safe space for kids to be kids," is debuting four new attractions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday:

◼️ Ropes Course – "lets you climb and swing through the air like a superhero"

◼️ Sky Rider – "zip through the air on this high-flying adventure"

◼️ Kid Zone – "a safe place exclusively for those 7 and under to jump and bounce ... without the big kids getting in the way"

◼️ Mini Carts – "mini go-karts perfect for little kids."

◼️ Twist Towers, a multi-level obstacle course, opens in early fall.

Urban Air's hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $11.99-$25.99. The phone number is (501) 404-7422. Visit urbanair.com/arkansas-little-rock-west or email info@urbanairlittlerock.com.

THEATER

'Rock of Ages'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, stages the '80s jukebox musical "Rock of Ages" by Chris D'Arienzo, arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp, featuring more than 30 popular rock anthems and power ballads from the '80s by bands including Poison, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake. It's onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. "The audience is encouraged to sing along during big moments of the songs," says director Lindsey Collins, also a member of the cast, who also encourages attendees to dress up in '80s fashions. The center notes the show has mature themes, sexual innuendo and situations and adult language and Collins is recommending patrons "use caution when purchasing tickets for teens under 16." A reception will follow Friday's opening-night show. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $25, $20 for center members and senior citizens 65 and older. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/theater/rock-of-ages.

'Godspell' in Van Buren

Fort Smith's Community School of the Arts stages "Godspell" (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak, based on the Gospel of St. Matthew) at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Tickets are $18, $15 for students. Call (479) 434-2020 or visit csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Young Players season

Benton's Young Players open their 2023-24 season Sept. 7-17 with "Peter and the Starcatcher" by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton.

The rest of the lineup (all shows at the Royal Theatre):

◼️ A "Second Stage" show in January, dates and title to be announced.

◼️ March 7-17: "Mary Poppins, Jr." (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, based on the Broadway musical, the Walt Disney film and the series of books by P.L. Travers)

◼️ July 11-21, 2024: "Sister Act, Jr." (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner)

Ticket information is available by emailing youngplayers.yp2s@gmail.com.

DANCE

'Arabian Nights Spectacular'

The Mirana Dance Company performs its "Arabian Nights Spectacular 2023," 6 p.m. Saturday at Woolly Auditorium, Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2600 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Tickets are $12. Visit miranadanceco.com.

FILM

'Heathers' turns 35

"Heathers" returns to movie theaters nationwide to mark the 35th anniversary of its release, 4 p.m. Sunday at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Fort Smith Cinema 16 in Fort Smith. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

Winona Ryder plays a new student who joins her school's most popular clique -- Heather Chandler (Kim Walker), Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty) and Heather McNamara (Lisanne Falk) -- although she disapproves of the other girls' cruel behavior; she must then find a way to stop her new boyfriend (Christian Slater) from intentionally killing students he does not like. Falk is the focus of a documentary featurette, "Poor Little Heather," attached to the screening.

AUDITIONS

'One Ninth' in Argenta

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will hold auditions for Spirit Trickey's "One Ninth," by appointment, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 12 with next-day call backs. Audition will consist of cold readings from the script; the theater suggests preparing by researching the newspaper articles and historical accounts of the desegregation of Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Trickey's play, first produced by the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in 2009, tells the story of Minnijean Brown Trickey, her mother and a member of the Little Rock Nine. Satia Spencer will direct. The characters are based on actual historical characters, so race is "critical," according to a news release. A full character breakdown is available at argentacommunitytheater.org/auditions.

Production dates are Oct. 18-22. Email casting@argentacommunitytheater.org for an audition time.