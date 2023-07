FORT SMITH -- An unidentified pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run collision at North 50th Street and Wirsing Avenue on Wednesday night.

The Fort Smith Police Department responded to the incident and will release more information when available, according to a post on the Police Department's Twitter account.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said Thursday morning the department is working to identify the pedestrian, who is a woman. No arrests have been made.