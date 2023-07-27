Real estate attorney running for vacant Fayetteville City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- An attorney specializing in real estate, estate planning and corporate contracts, who is a neighbor of Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, wants to represent the south part of town on the City Council.

Katy Sager, 46, has filed to run for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat vacated by Sonia Harvey. Sager works as general counsel for Natural State Title in Springdale and also runs a private practice.

Sager, a native of the city, said she wants to focus on infrastructure improvements such as roads, water and sewer pipes and drainage, as well as public safety and economic growth.

"Fayetteville has so much to offer that's unique," she said. "I'm really excited about being able to help to encourage growth that can also prioritize the uniqueness of our city."

The City Council voted 4-3 on July 18 on a proposal to rezone 113 acres of the 205-acre site that includes Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club. The proposal needed five affirmative votes to pass, and Mayor Lioneld Jordan declined to cast a vote. Several neighbors voiced concerns about infrastructure in the area during the meeting.

Sager said she was in favor of the rezoning request because it would have helped spur development to support the tax base and provided much-needed housing for the city.

Sager added she supports the city's law enforcement, saying the School District needs school resource officers, especially at Fayetteville High School.

The city ought to retain talent from the University of Arkansas by encouraging industrial and manufacturing business growth, especially in her ward, she said.

Ward 1 covers most of the southern part of the city, including 15th Street, South School Avenue, Huntsville Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Notable landmarks include Walker Park, Lake Sequoyah, Kessler Mountain Regional Park, Fayetteville High School and Ramay Junior High.

The special election will be Nov. 14. The filing period ended Tuesday.

Other Ward 1 candidates include Bob Stafford, artist and small business owner; David Dero Phillips, deputy Springdale city attorney and U.S. Army Military Police Corps veteran; and S. Robert Smith, retired avionics engineer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214 per year. The positions are nonpartisan. Only voters who live within a candidate's ward can vote in the special election.

The term ends Dec. 31, 2026.