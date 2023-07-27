Regulators OK late fees, shutoffs for Summit Utilities

Summit Utilities Inc. can again shut off customers for failure to pay bills and impose late-fee penalties, starting in September, after state regulators on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on the natural-gas provider.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission ruled that the utility, which has not disconnected customers or collected late fees since November, may restart the programs now that it has been cleared of any rules violations related to its gas-purchase and billing practices.

“Based on the evidence in the docket, the commission is directing (Summit) to resume late fees and disconnections no sooner than September 15, 2023, and to issue shut-off notices … no sooner than September 10, 2023, and directs (Summit) to offer a minimum of 18 months to customers for the delayed payment agreement (DPA),” the ruling said.

In commission filings, Summit has said more than 47,000 homes and businesses would be subjected to service shutdowns if the policies were in place today.



