Retired avionics engineer, Marine Corps veteran in running for vacant Fayetteville City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- A retired avionics engineer and neighbor to Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club has put his hat in the ring to run for City Council.

S. Robert Smith, 67, filed to run for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat vacated by Sonia Harvey. His legal first name is "S. Robert."

Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, retired in 2018 from a 32-year career with Honeywell Aerospace, a global manufacturer of aircraft engines and avionics. Smith spent most of his career in Minneapolis but traveled extensively for his job.

Smith said he became inspired to run for the seat after a recent rezoning request involving Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club came before the City Council.

The council voted 4-3 on July 18 on a proposal to rezone 113 acres of the 205-acre site that includes the golf course. The proposal needed five affirmative votes to pass, and Mayor Lioneld Jordan declined to cast a vote. Several neighbors voiced concerns about the proposal.

Smith said he was opposed to the rezoning because the area lacks sufficient infrastructure such as roads, water and sewer pipes and drainage to handle hundreds of more residences. Any growing part of town should have the necessary infrastructure in place to accommodate a mix of residential and commercial uses, he said.

Smith said his experience living in several cities, including Bella Vista for a short period more than a decade ago, combined with his time serving in the Marines gives him a unique perspective from other candidates.

"It's really about conflict resolution and how you grow," he said.

Ward 1 covers most of the southern part of the city, including 15th Street, South School Avenue, Huntsville Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Notable landmarks include Walker Park, Lake Sequoyah, Kessler Mountain Regional Park, Fayetteville High School and Ramay Junior High.

The special election will be Nov. 14. The filing period ended Tuesday.

Other Ward 1 candidates include Bob Stafford, artist and small business owner; David Dero Phillips, deputy Springdale city attorney and U.S. Army Military Police Corps veteran; and Katy Sager, general counsel for Natural State Title in Springdale who also is a neighbor of Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214 per year. The positions are nonpartisan. Only voters who live within a candidate's ward can vote in the special election.

The term ends Dec. 31, 2026.