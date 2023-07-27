Risley: Better fishing is coming

Despite its balky history, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission appears committed to making a success of its Black Bass Management Program.

At the commission's July committee work meeting, Jeremy Risley, the new Black Bass Program coordinator, briefed the commission on the fisheries division's vision for the program. In summary, the goal is to make black bass fishing in Arkansas as good as it can be.

Created in 2001, the Black Bass Management Program directs attention to largemouth bass, the most highly sought-after game fish in Arkansas. A major component of the program's enhanced emphasis is beefing up the Arkansas Tournament Information Program. This program gathers data from bass tournaments held around the state. The voluntary program is a valuable repository of information about angler success in tournaments.

Essentially, this information reflects how many bass anglers caught in respective tournaments, including biggest fish, number of fish caught per hour, and other information that can help anglers evaluate the quality of bass fishing at a given fishery at a given time.

Fisheries biologists have continually gathered this data, Risley said, adding that it will be made more accessible through a more user-friendly online portal.

One noteworthy development is possibly customizing bass harvest regulations for owners of private lakes. It mirrors the commission's Deer Management Assistance Plan, which helps landowners balance deer numbers with the quality of habitat. DMAP enables landowners to kill more deer -- primarily antlerless deer -- than allowed under statewide limits. Allowing extra latitude allows landowners to balance sex ratios and to reduce pressure on available food sources.

Likewise, managing a quality bass fishery requires removing a considerable number of bass from a lake or pond every year. Risley said that to maximize growth and health of individual bass, pond owners should remove 10-40 pounds of bass per acre per year. That is generally not possible under statewide regulations that allow anglers to keep 10 bass per day.

As with DMAP, Risley said the fisheries division is considering a proposal that will enhance harvest opportunities for owners of private bass fisheries.

"In a 10-acre pond, a pond owner must harvest 100 to 400 largemouth bass per year," Risley said. "This would allow pond owners to harvest as many bass as they need.

To improve the number of trophy size bass around the state, Risley said the fisheries division wants to incorporate a program similar to one in Texas in which anglers may contribute trophy size largemouths to the commission for breeding purposes. This will include a recognition program for participating anglers that catch bass 8 and 9 1/2 pounds, and for anglers that donate bass weighing 10 pounds or more.

Anglers that donate 8 to 9 1/2-pound bass might receive a certificate, a decal or a T-shirt, Risley said. An angler that donates a 10-pounder might receive a free fishing license. An angler that donates a 10-plus pounder might receive a specially painted commemorative fishing lure.

Risley said this will help the commission acquire brood stock of bass that "have an affinity for being caught." He said this will improve angler satisfaction around the state.

There are downsides to such a program, Risley said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says that about 20% of trophy bass in its possession die every year.

"We want to get what we need from those fish and get them back in the water," Risley said.

Risley said that the program will take 5-10 years to reach maximum productivity, and that constant oversight will be necessary to ensure the program accomplishes its goals.

Bass tournament anglers in Arkansas constantly complain that trophy bass fishing in Texas is so much better than in Arkansas. Besides Texas being so much larger than Arkansas, its lakes are more fertile than those in Arkansas. That, along with a warmer climate, contributes to faster bass growth than what is possible in our highland reservoirs with relatively infertile watersheds. Risley compared it to the quality of a corn crop grown on a mountaintop versus corn grown in a river valley.