Rogers man gets 20 years in prison for attempted kidnapping from Red Lobster parking lot





BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to trying to abduct a woman.

Dennis John Mulhern, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday to kidnapping and stalking. Ray Spruell, Mulhern's attorney, negotiated the plea agreement with Tyler Dunn, deputy prosecutor.

Mulhern was arrested Sept. 5, 2022.

A woman reported she was getting off work at Red Lobster in Rogers and was walking to her vehicle when Mulhern came up from behind and attempted to put a bag over her head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she and Mulhern fell to the ground. She was able to get away and run back to the restaurant, the affidavit states.

She reported she started working at the restaurant when she was 16 years old and Mulhern also worked there, according to the affidavit.

She said Mulhern stopped working at the restaurant but continued to bother her and frequent the restaurant, as well as leave threatening notes on her vehicle while she was at work and send messages to her via phone, according to the affidavit.

Mulhern told police he went to the restaurant, waited 20 minutes for her to get off work, then walked up behind her and put his arms around her and told her he wanted to talk, according to the affidavit.

He said they fell to the ground and the woman ran back into the restaurant, and he left the scene, according to the affidavit. Mulhern denied putting a black hood or bag over her head, and police didn't find one when they searched his vehicle, the affidavit states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mulhern's guilty plea. He was ordered not to have any contact with the woman.



