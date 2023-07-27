Saline County man indicted on federal child porn charges

A Saline County man arrested two years ago by Saline County sheriff's deputies on suspicion of possessing child pornography was arraigned in federal court Wednesday on an indictment handed up earlier this month by a grand jury charging him with one count of child pornography possession.

Clint Allen, 29, of Benton, appeared Wednesday with his attorney, Debra Reece of Benton, before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray to enter a plea of innocent and request a trial date, which Ray set for Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m. before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Allen was initially in federal court June 8 on a complaint charging him with child pornography possession. He was allowed to go free on pre-trial release following a bond hearing held June 16.

If he is found guilty in federal court, Allen would face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and 5 years to life on supervised release.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in federal court on June 8, 2021, the Saline County sheriff's office received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography that sheriff's office investigators traced to Allen, resulting in his arrest on June 17, 2021. The affidavit said investigators conducted a search of Allen's cell phone, which turned up two videos, one depicting a nude female approximately 14 years old that appeared to have been taken on a cell phone without the girl's knowledge and the other depicting a partially nude female, approximately 8 or 9 years old, posing for the video in what appeared to be a bedroom.

A case summary filed in Saline County Circuit Court by sheriff's investigators said that the examination of Allen's phone turned up "6 images which depicted nude photographs/videos of an underage female."

Court records from Saline County indicate that the case there against Allen remains open and he is scheduled to go to trial on six counts of child pornography possession on Sept. 13. According to Code Annotated § 5-27-602, he could face penalties of 3 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

Wednesday's hearing was delayed for about 15 minutes after Allen tested presumptively positive for marijuana use prior to the hearing. As Ray considered whether to continue with the hearing, Reece said Allen had had a series of positive screenings for marijuana that had indicated the level in his system was steadily diminishing.

"Have you talked to your client today?" Ray asked Reece. "Do you feel like he can participate and understand the proceedings today?"

"Yes, absolutely," Reece said. "He has been testing positive and the levels have been going down, which is consistent with the fact that it remains in the system for quite a while."

According to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., marijuana can be detected for up to 30 days after the last use in the case of a heavy user of the drug.

Ray said more sophisticated analysis would be conducted to determine if the detectable level of the drug in Allen's body is diminishing or if any of the tests indicate new use of the drug.

"Marijuana, at the federal level, is very much an illegal drug," Ray told Allen. "We're going to get to the bottom of whether these numbers are attenuating and going down. ... If there's any suggestion while you are on this bond that you are continuing to smoke marijuana ... I'm going to have to lock you up."

"Yes sir," Allen said, "I understand."

Noting that pre-trial services had not reported any violations of his release conditions to date, Ray said he would allow him to remain free on bond under conditions of home detention, which require Allen to remain inside his home except to go to work, and that any legal or medical appointments would have to be approved by pre-trial services. On June 15, Ray granted a request from Allen to allow him to be outside his home to maintain the yard and to supervise his 3-year-old son.

At Wednesday's hearing, Ray granted a further modification to allow Allen to attend Sunday church services with his wife and to allow him to be present for the birth of their next child, which Reece said is due in about eight weeks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case, did not object to either modification.