State sports brief

GOLF

Morantes joins Hogs’ staff

University of Arkansas men’s golf Coach Brad McMakin announced the hiring of associate head coach Gustavo Morantes on Wednesday.

Morantes spent the past year as an assistant at the University of Houston following three seasons in the same position at his alma mater New Mexico. The Lobos and Cougars combined to make three NCAA postseason appearances during Morantes’ four seasons on staff.

“I’m very excited to have Gustavo join the Razorback program as associate head coach,” McMakin said in a statement. “He has worked for two very successful programs and will be a great fit here.

“His broad international connections will be beneficial in recruiting. He will also be a tremendous asset in the development of our players due to his own playing ability. I look forward to Gustavo helping us continue our success at the highest level.” A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Morantes had back-to-back stroke averages of 72.71 his first two seasons at New Mexico and finished his four-year career with the Lobos (2014-18) with a 73.96 average. He won medalist honors in one event as a collegian and earned All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2016.

In 2014, Morantes was runner-up at the Venezuela Open, a pro event on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He has been a member of the Venezuela national team since his junior golf days and helped his country win the 2013 Junior Golf World Cup team championship.

— Tom Murphy