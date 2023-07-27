Stewart to stay UAPB provost

Andrea Stewart is the new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She has performed the duties of this office in an interim capacity since August of 2022, when her predecessor stepped down.

UAPB made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a press release.

Stewart has served as a higher education administrator for more than 33 years. She has been recognized as a national leader and has worked with regional and discipline-specific accrediting bodies, according to the release.

Stewart served as professor and dean of the School of Arts & Sciences from 2013 to 2022, where she provided leadership and oversight of 12 departments and two graduate programs, as well as supported STEM initiatives.

Stewart served as coordinator/director of the social work program for 25 years, whereby she provided the leadership of its initial accreditation and reaffirmations to date.

Stewart served as interim chairperson of the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences and president of UAPB's Faculty and Staff Senate. She was successful in supporting the Department of Nursing faculty to begin a new nursing program in 2015.

She provided oversight, support, and assistance to five SAS academic programs that achieved new and/or reaffirmation of accreditation status. She has held teaching positions as graduate and undergraduate adjunct instructor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Philander Smith College.

She has secured more than $7 million in grant contracts/sub-awards since 1990 to support child welfare training and education as well as provide $5,000 stipends for students to complete internships at the Department of Human Services, the Division of Children & Families.

Stewart served as co-chair of UAPB's Higher Learning Commission Steering Committee for 25 years.

She has served on UAPB's Strategic Planning Committee, and recently served as sub-committee co-chair.

Additionally, Stewart served as treasurer for two consecutive, three-year terms on the Board of Directors for the Council on Social Work Education. Her most recent appointment as co-chair of CSWE's national search committee for president and CEO is her second appointment, in that she served during the hiring of the first president and CEO in 2012.

Stewart's research interests and scholarship focus on teenage pregnancy, single parenthood, religiosity, assessment, and program evaluation. Also, she is a published poet and enjoys creative writing.

Stewart received her doctorate in Social Work from Howard University in 1987, and received both her master's degree in Social Work (1983) and her bachelor of arts degree in Sociology, minor in Psychology (1981) from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Stewart supports and encourages high performances in teaching, research, and service. She supports the goals of academic affairs and promotes online education. Her commitment to academic excellence is paramount and reflected in successful academic and program outcomes, according to the release.