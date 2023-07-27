NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Dr. Jim Hays (left) performs an extraction on James Bigges, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Welcome Health in Fayetteville. The NWA Dental Collaborative hosted the NWA Dental Day for adult extractions and pediatric screenings. The group is a collaborative between Welcome Health, Washington Regional Hospital, Samaritan Dental Clinic, HARK and private practice dentists, who all volunteered their time to provide dental service to the community. Over 100 patients arrived Saturday for the free service. "They have limited access and no way to pay, something like this fills the gap. Dental disease is preventable and curable. We try to treat the people who have the disease and try to do preventative health care with fluoride varnish," said Weldon Johnson, the executive director of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, a major financial contributor for the collaborative. He added that the collaborative also sees these service days as an opportunity for multi-generational education on dental health for both children and parents. The service is popular, and the Samaritan Dental Clinic on average has to turn down 25 people a day, said Jill Self-Pike DMD from Samaritan Dental Clinic in Rogers. But she hopes the day's event can raise awareness to the community to get more private practice dentists involved and excited. "Weâ€™re the end of the road for most people because they donâ€™t have money or resources," she said. "If they have to make a choice between feeding their kids and dental extraction, they feed their kids. Dental care is a big luxury and most people donâ€™t have the money to afford it."

Arkansas Children's Northwest Will Golf for Kids 3 & 4 -- The 29th annual Will Golf 4 Kids will take place at the Dogwood and... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Swing, soar, sip

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content