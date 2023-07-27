TEXAS LEAGUE Naturals 6, Travelers 1

Naturals 6, Travelers 1

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals combined an early onslaught of runs and a quality start from pitcher Noah Cameron to defeat the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Naturals scored five runs before taking the field. In the top of the first inning, they got RBI doubles from Peyton Wilson and Jeison Guzman and a single from Jake Means made the score 5-0.

They added a run in the second inning on Wilson's RBI sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Cameron, who played collegiately at the University of Central Arkansas, had strongest start of the season. He held the Travelers scoreless across six innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits and a walk to lower his earned-run average to 5.26.