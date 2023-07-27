Tuberville, Congress work to fix NIL mess

Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, knew something last week when he said it would take Congress to regulate Name, Likeness and Image.

Within days a bill to do that was introduced in the U.S. Senate, and a second bill was announced this week, led by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville, a native of Harmony Grove near Camden, was a successful college football coach, winning five national Coach of the Year awards in 2004, before turning his attention to politics. He is a Republican, but this bill is bipartisan.

Tuberville, who graduated from Southern Arkansas University, got his first break when Larry Lacewell hired the Hermitage High School coach to lead the defense at Arkansas State. He worked at ASU four seasons before taking assistant coaching jobs at Miami, where he became the defensive coordinator before accepting the same role at Texas A&M for a year.

In 1995 he was hired as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. After four years in Oxford, he took over the head coaching job at Auburn, where he went 85-40.

He was there 10 years but the last six were tumultuous despite a 13-0 season. A powerful and wealthy booster had been trying to get rid of Tuberville for years.

Auburn even had a private meeting before the end of a season to see if Bobby Petrino, who was at Louisville, might be interested.

When the story broke, everyone backed off making a move. But in 2008 a different booster called Houston Nutt during the season to see if he was interesting in the Tigers.

Nutt told Jimmy Sexton, his agent, who also represented Tuberville. After the earlier attempted coup, Sexton had a clause added to Tuberville's contract that if anyone associated with Auburn in any form or fashion contacted a coach about coming to Auburn during the season, then Tuberville had the right to walk out with $5 million.

He became the first buyout coach in history as he headed to Texas Tech for three seasons and then four at Cincinnati. But by then, the political bug bit.

Since he left the Plains, the Tigers have had four head coaches. They have had to buy out contracts for Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin.

In 2016 Tuberville announced he was retiring from coaching. In 2020 he took on incumbent Doug Jones and won the nomination and then the election.

With 36 years of experience in college football, Tuberville has a good idea of how to fix an athletic problem and that's what NIL has been. But it might soon be fixed because as Sankey said, Congress might be the only answer.

. . .

Butch Jones may be the best in the country at coach-speak.

That is meant as a compliment because not all coaches are good at speaking.

After reading his comments from Sun Belt Conference media days, and hearing them on Justin Acri and Wess Moore's The Zone on 103.7 The Buzz, he sounded like the Red Wolves should have been picked to win their league instead of sixth in the West.

Jones is obviously an optimist and motivator, but his two seasons at ASU have been less than distinguished, going 5-19 overall and 2-14 in league play.

However, he said he relishes the challenge of rebuilding and he did have success at Central Michigan and Cincinnati. He started out OK at Tennessee, but in his fifth season he was 4-6 and terminated after a 50-17 loss to Missouri. It was the worst loss to an unranked team in school history.

His $8.2 million buyout allowed him to work as an analyst for Nick Saban and Alabama before taking the ASU job. He did not learn coach-speak from Saban.