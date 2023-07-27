UA, Purdue to meet in exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball program will take on yet another premier opponent when it hosts Purdue in a charity exhibition game on Oct. 28.

On Wednesday, the UA announced the schedule addition, which will take place at 3 p.m. at Walton Arena on an open date for the Razorback football team.

The Boilermakers were the No. 1 seed for the NCAA East Regional last March and Coach Matt Painter's team returns 7-4 center Zach Edey, the consensus 2022-23 National Player of the Year.

The game is not part of the men's basketball season ticket package and proceeds from the exhibition will go to the United Way to assist with relief efforts from the tornadoes in Arkansas earlier this year.

Broadcast details and full ticket information will be announced at a later date.

"We are really excited to be hosting one of the premier programs in the country for an exhibition game," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said in a UA release. "They will come to Bud Walton Arena with a preseason ranking among the top 5. Both programs will be playing in high-level Thanksgiving tournaments, so this game will have an incredible level of competition to help prepare us both early on and through March, much like the Texas game did for us last year."

The Razorbacks are set to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis and Purdue is scheduled to compete in the Maui Invitational around Thanksgiving.

The Battle 4 Atlantis field will feature Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova in addition to the Hogs.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host Duke in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 at 8:15 p.m. That game will be a rematch of the 2022 Elite 8 pairing won 78-69 by the Blue Devils in San Francisco, and the 1994 national championship game, won 76-72 by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has played a Division I exhibition game every season since Musselman's arrival with the exception of the covid year of 2020-21.

Arkansas and Purdue have split their only previous meetings. The Boilermakers won 57-51 in the Sugar Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 1938, and Arkansas took a 78-68 win in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Tampa in 1983.

The Razorbacks will open the regular season against Alcorn State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The game, which is set for Monday, Nov. 6 in Fayetteville, was discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request. A game time has not been determined.

The Braves, who are entering their fourth season under Coach Landon Bussie, finished 18-14 overall and 15-3 in SWAC play last season. The 18 wins were the program's most since 2016-17.

Alcorn State has won back-to-back regular-season SWAC titles. The Braves have won 29 conference games the past two seasons.

Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State. The last time the Razorbacks opened the regular season against the Braves was on Nov. 13, 2009, when Arkansas took a 130-68 victory behind a school-record 51 points by Rotnei Clarke.

Scottie Bordelon of wholehogsports.com contributed to this report.