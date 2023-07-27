UAM nurse graduates achieve 100% pass rate

The 2023 graduates of the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

This marks the third consecutive year that UAM's AASN graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the examination, according to a news release.

"Our pass rate is a direct indication of the high quality of our nursing education program, the commitment of our nursing faculty and the determination of our students," said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "We have a reputation of producing the finest registered nurses in the state."

UAM AASN 2023 graduates include Jacqueline Bennett, Lorenda Spaulding, Kara Snow, Lora Long, Samantha Rowe, Chaquita Anderson, Logan Briggs, Kirsten Thurman, Felicia Blagmon, Chelsi Wise and Shannon Davis.

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.