UAPB elevates interim provost

Andrea Stewart has been named named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She had been serving in that role on an interim basis at the 2,387-student campus since August 2022, leading UAPB's 156 full time faculty members as chief academic official. Stewart had replaced Robert Z. Carr Jr., in that role. Carr left UAPB as provost to take a similar position at Fisk University, a private historically Black liberal arts college in Nashville, Tenn., in 2022.

"Dr. Stewart has a great passion for higher education and our students' success," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander in a news release. "With her extensive experience in academic administration, I look forward to the collaboration within academic affairs and across the university that will continue to build upon the tradition of excellence at UAPB."

The provost at a university is considered chief academic officer and is the second-highest position in the administration of a chancellor or president.

Before she became the interim provost, Stewart was the university's dean of the School of Arts & Sciences from 2013-2022. That school -- which has the largest enrollment of any UAPB school with 1,319 students in fall 2022 -- includes 12 academic departments.

She was coordinator/director of the UAPB social work program for 25 years, leading its initial accreditation and subsequent reaffirmations.

Stewart was interim chairperson of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences and President of UAPB's Faculty and Staff Senate. She successfully supported the Department of Nursing faculty to begin a new nursing program in 2015.

Stewart has a Doctorate in Social Work from Howard University, a historically Black private university in Washington D.C., where she studied from 1983-1987. She has a master's degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1983. Her undergraduate degree -- a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in psychology -- also came from UALR.

She is a published poet and enjoys creative writing, UAPB said in its news release.

UAPB is the second oldest public university in Arkansas, the only public historically Black institution in the state, and one of 19 1890 land-grant institutions in the country.

The other 1890 land-grant schools are Alabama A&M, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.