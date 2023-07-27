Ukraine fields troops, tanks in ‘massive’ attack

Ukrainian forces launched a significant attack south of the town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, suggesting that a new phase of Kyiv's southern counteroffensive might be underway.

Ukraine deployed three battalions reinforced with tanks, said Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry's chief spokesperson, but he added that the "massive" attack and a second one near Robotyne, a Russian-held, front-line village around 8 miles southeast of Orikhiv, had been repelled.

Konashenkov's comments, reported by the Russian state news agency Tass, could not be independently confirmed, and Ukrainian officials did not directly comment. But the area south of Orikhiv, a town that Ukraine holds, is a key battleground in its push to expel Russian forces from the south and east of the country, and both sides have built up their forces in the area.

Ukraine's counteroffensive -- launched last month along three axes, including in Zaporizhzhia -- has failed to score a breakthrough, in part because of dense Russian minefields and heavy entrenchment by Moscow's forces.

A major Ukrainian military objective is to reach the Sea of Azov, about 60 miles south of Orikhiv, in order to drive a wedge through Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's southeast.

Vladimir Rogov, an official appointed by Moscow in southern Ukraine, said on the Telegram app that fierce battles had begun south of Orikhiv, involving Ukrainian troops who had been trained abroad and were equipped with about 100 armored vehicles, including German-made Leopard tanks and American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Another Russian occupation official in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that Ukraine had made 36 attempts to shell settlements in the region since Tuesday. He said that Moscow's forces had rebuffed Ukrainian attempts to break through Russian defenses.

The Ukrainian military's general staff said in its daily update on Wednesday that Russian forces were engaged in defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region. A spokesperson for the general staff, Andriy Kovalev, said that Russian forces had unsuccessfully tried to restore lost positions northeast of Robotyne. "The enemy continues to put up strong resistance, moves units and actively uses reserves," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that he had met with Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, and discussed offensive and defensive fighting on the front line. "We believe in our boys," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, giving no details of military operations. "We continue to work."

BRIDGE BOMBING

Ukraine's security service claimed responsibility for the first time on Wednesday for an explosion that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia last October.

The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead.

Speaking on Ukrainian national television on Wednesday, Ukrainian Security Service head Vasyl Malyuk said his agency was behind the attack.

"There were many different operations, special operations. We'll be able to speak about some of them publicly and out loud after the victory, we will not talk at all about others," Malyuk said. "It is one of our actions, namely the destruction of the Crimean bridge on October 8 last year."

A further attack on the bridge last week, killing a couple and seriously wounding their daughter, left a span of the roadway hanging perilously. The damage initially appeared to be less severe than what was caused by the assault in October, but it highlighted the bridge's vulnerability. Malyuk made no mention of who was behind the more recent attack.

The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

22-YEAR SENTENCE

A military court in Moscow sentenced a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen to 22 years in a "strict regime" penal colony on Wednesday for blowing up a railroad track last summer allegedly at the behest of Ukraine.

The court also handed Sergei Belavin a fine of $8,875.

The July attack in the Bryansk region, which borders northern Ukraine, damaged a freight train traveling from Belarus and the railway track.

Belavin was convicted of charges of terrorism and the illegal acquisition, manufacture, transportation and storage of explosives.

Belavin, who hails from the embattled city of Sloviansk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, carried out the railway attack near the village of Robchik, Russia's Investigative Committee said, on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence.

The committee said that Belavin was recruited in 2019 by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, after which he underwent training in Ukraine to take part in terrorist activities. The committee said that he "gained skills in handling explosives and radio-controlled explosive devices, knowledge of intelligence tactics, conspiracy, collection and transmission of information."

In May, two further railway attacks on consecutive days derailed freight trains in the Bryansk region, which has also suffered sporadic cross-border shelling during the fighting in Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times and by staff writers of The Associated Press.