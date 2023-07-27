Ukrainian student addresses war and democracy at UA





FAYETTEVILLE -- Anna Kovalchuk awoke at 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022, to the sound of explosions, her parents speaking atypically loudly, and the television blaring "emergency" warnings.

The phrase "the war has started" changed her life forever, launching Kovalchuk -- then living in Odesa, Ukraine -- into a new phase of "fear and panic," she said.

Her family tried to flee. They ended up in a border town, where Kovalchuk spent weeks sleeping on the floor because it was the safest area of the building. She, her mother, and sister then spent three months in Bulgaria but realized it was "even more painful" to live in another land than their home, even if their home was under attack.

They returned to Odesa. Kovalchuk did volunteer work for refugees -- "volunteering has a special place in my heart" -- before she departed for a semester abroad in Austria, as education is nearly impossible in Ukraine due to the war, she said.

Her family -- who maintain a "war storage" of rations like canned goods and bottled water -- remains in Odesa, which has come under renewed heavy fire recently.

"It's been really rough" for them, with an attack one week ago only a mile from their home, she said. However, when she communicates with her family, they always ask about her, rather than discussing the horrors of the war, as "they try to stay positive."

Kovalchuk, a student of international economic relations at Odesa National Mechnikov University, shared her perspective on the war, democracy, and freedom Wednesday night during a presentation on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, "Global Series: The Universal Struggle for Freedom and Unity – Ukraine's Fight."

She arrived in Arkansas at the end of May and has spent much of the summer studying at UA through the Institute of International Education's Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship, a program that began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help Ukrainian students continue their studies and raise awareness of the fragility and importance of democracy.

In Fayetteville, Kovalchuk has taken courses in accounting, data analytics, and public speaking, in addition to participating in international student programming, where she has presented on Ukraine and its culture and history, according to the university. She also has found a sense of community and belonging in part through the iFriend program, which pairs her with residents in the Northwest Arkansas community to exchange cultures and perspectives.

The "learning environment here is outstanding and amazing, and everyone has been really welcoming and supportive, which was shocking to me, because they don't know me," she said. That "warmed my heart."

In early August, she will head north to study finance at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Though some around the world may criticize the war between Russia and Ukraine as taking too long, Ukrainians remain steadfast, certain that "we will eventually win," no matter how long it takes, Kovalchuk said.

It's paramount Ukraine does triumph because the war isn't only a matter of national sovereignty, but democracy in a battle against totalitarianism, said Kovalchuk, who was in Odesa in February when the Russians bombed the city, bringing the war to her doorstep. "Democracy is an important instrument that allows the people to be in charge in our country," but Russia is "an enemy of freedom," which makes the war a fight for freedom, she said.

Ukraine, which became independent in 1991 amid the breakup of the Soviet Union, has been on an inexorable march toward the democratic freedoms of the West, as demonstrated by significant protest movements like the Orange Revolution of 2004 -- which resulted in a "free and fair" runoff election in which Viktor Yushchenko defeated Viktor Yanukovych after an initial election that had given the presidency to the latter -- that effected national change, she said. That movement "showed our government we were ready to fight and be seen."

Pondering the loss of Ukraine to Russia is "really scary," as Russian leader Vladimir Putin is intent on recapturing a myriad of former Soviet republics, so many other countries would also be in danger of falling like dominoes in Ukraine's wake, said Kovalchuk.

That's why allies of democracy, like the United States, must continue to stand with Ukraine in this war, she said, and "it's a sad thing" when people grow weary of the war, questioning its length and cost.

Ukraine's struggle is "a call to action," she said. If people lose sight of the importance of the fight for freedom and democracy, "it can fall away."

Kovalchuk, who wants to promote human rights and democracy on a global scale while spreading awareness of her country's fight, hopes for a career in finance where she can help with community-impact projects -- she's already assisted in several projects to benefit communities in her home country, which has a population of nearly 44 million and is roughly the size of Texas. She'd like to work with the United Nations or the European Union as well, and she's already been to the U.N. in New York City to discuss democracy and Ukraine's war with several diplomats.

All citizens should be free to express their thoughts, opinions, and feelings freely, and democracy makes it possible to build a free state where "the voice of everyone will be heard," Kovalchuk said. That's what Ukraine has been working to perfect, and that's what it stands to lose if overrun by Russia.

It's not only in countries being invaded by hostile forces where democracy is imperiled, either; it can happen in nations where democracy is taken for granted, said state Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, who is minority leader of the Arkansas Senate. Far too many Americans view democracy as "water from a faucet" and forget the work and infrastructure required to maintain that democracy.

"It works, until it doesn't," said Leding, a graduate of UA-Fayetteville who introduced Kovalchuk on Wednesday. It's pivotal for citizens to be informed and actively participate in their democracy, because "it's a much more fragile thing than we think."

The Institute of International Education's "relationships with universities like the University of Arkansas -- which was among the first of U.S. institutions to offer to host a Global Democracy Ambassador Scholar -- uniquely position us to ensure that not even war can prevent promising students, like Anna, from achieving their dreams and advancing democracy globally," Mary Karam McKey, head of Corporate and Foundation Programs and Student Emergency Initiatives, noted in a news release from the university.

"In today's interconnected world, education plays an important role in fostering global understanding and promoting peace," Namiko Bagirimvano, director of sponsored students and programs in the Graduate School and International Education, stated in the same news release. "Through international education opportunities and partnerships like this, we believe that the University of Arkansas not only enriches its own academic community, but also contributes to the larger mission of empowering students affected by global conflicts and working towards a more peaceful world."

Nataliya Chapovska, a native of Ukraine and member of Ukrainians of Northwest Arkansas, and a UA-Fayetteville alumna, commended Kovalchuk on her "important presentation" and took part in sharing the "rich culture" of Ukraine on Wednesday through food, art, and decorations. Like Kovalchuk, she is confident Ukraine will emerge from the war victorious.

Anna Kovalchuk, a University of Arkansas scholar from Ukraine, speaks Wednesday about her experiences during the presentation “Global Series: The Universal Struggle for Freedom and Unity – Ukraine’s Fight” at Holcombe Hall on the university campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





