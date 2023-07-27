Video voyeurism plea results in six-year prison sentence for Tontitown man

BENTONVILLE -- A Tontitown man was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to secretly recording people in dressing rooms.

Ashton Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of video voyeurism. Ray Spruell, Thomas' attorney, negotiated the plea agreement with Tyler Dunn, deputy prosecutor.

Rogers police started investigating on March 15, 2022, after receiving a report of a man recording people in the dressing rooms at the Goodwill at 4301 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A woman told police she was in the dressing room when she saw a phone under the door, according to the affidavit. She reported the incident to the staff.

The man left the store, but a Goodwill employee had taken a photograph of his car as he left. Police identified Thomas as the man in the store, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video from the store showed Thomas using his phone under the door of three dressing rooms to take photographs while the dressing rooms were occupied, the affidavit states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Thomas' guilty plea.

In addition to serving time in prison, Thomas must register as a sex offender and comply with any registration requirement. He is required to complete a sex offender treatment program.

He also was permanently banned from Goodwill stores and donation centers.