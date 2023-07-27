Voting machines at risk in decrepit PB building

The deteriorated condition of the Jefferson County Election Commission office on Main Street is putting at risk close to a million dollars in voting equipment but also putting people's lives at risk, commission officials say.

At a meeting on Tuesday, commission chairman Mike Adam and other commissioners discussed the condition of their county owned office space at 123 S. Main St. Adam said the roof leaks, creating a humid environment that can destroy the electronics inside 240 to 250 pieces of election equipment worth just shy of a million dollars. He said he knows because it's happened before.

Adam said similar conditions five years ago caused mold and mildew to form inside the building. When the company that sold the equipment came to certify it, it told Adam that if the moist conditions had permeated the election equipment, the equipment could not be certified.

"They tried sampling a few of the 140 or so machines," Adam said. "They pulled 20 machines to test and they were bad, every one of them was bad. We had to scrap all of them."

The lost equipment was at the end of its life, Adam said, but he added that despite that, the county was not ready to get rid of it and buy new devices.

Fortunately for the county, election coordinators were able to get hand-me-down machines from Jonesboro and Monticello and avoided a big money outlay for new equipment.

The newer equipment that election officials now have, Adam said, is just as susceptible to a moist environment as the devices that were ruined.

"We know it's a problem," Adam said. "We know what moisture can do to these sensitive machines – it creates problems."

Adam's main concern, however, is the risk the building poses to his election officials and to the public if it were to collapse, as has happened to other old downtown structures in Pine Bluff.

"We know the history of Pine Bluff," Adam said. "Just a few years ago, there were some buildings that collapsed here and if someone had been in them, they would have suffered injury or death."

Adam said the risk increases at election time when scores of workers come and go, walking into the back entrance of the building where loose and fallen bricks are evident.

"All of our election workers who are counting ballots – 12 to 15 people – are there and then 60 or so election officials will be coming in after the precincts close," he said. "And that doesn't count the observers. Typically, quite a few of them show up on election night."

Sven Hipp, an election commission co-coordinator, said the integrity of the building is being further eroded because of the nearby train traffic.

"Trains used to be a mile long," Hipp said. "Now they're 2½ miles long. When you double the train length, you double the vibration.'

"And the building wasn't in great shape to start with," Adam added as he showed a reporter the damaged areas to the back entrance of the building. "You can see where they tried to fix it. They actually put the bricks back in the wall without using any mortar."

Adam said all of the buildings along his stretch of block are owned by the county. The one immediately to the south of the Election Commission office has a collapsed roof. County records in that building, he said, are being damaged because of water leaks. He likened the problems with the buildings to the damage suffered recently by the Hood Building across the street where a layer of exterior bricks fell to the sidewalk.

Adam said he has reached out to County Judge Gerald Robinson, who told him to look for other office space. Adam said he has made recommendations to Robinson but that Robinson has not taken any action. Adam said he asked Robinson if the commission could use a space in the downstairs area of the courthouse once used by the sheriff's office but was told the space is now used for storage.

Robinson could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

In one repair attempt to the back of the Jefferson County Election Commission office on Main Street, fallen bricks were stuck back into the wall but no mortar was used, according to commission chair Mike Adam. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

