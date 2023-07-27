What to stream this week: Documentaries, series





A documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend is among the new television series and movies headed to a device near you.

Among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are Laura McGann's documentary "The Deepest Breath" which plunges into the world of free diving and Starz has given the workplace comedy "Minx" a new home and a berth for season two.

NEW MOVIES

Laura McGann's documentary "The Deepest Breath" plunges into the world of free diving, a sometimes deadly sport in which divers descend into watery depths with only a nose plug to defend from fluctuations in air pressure. The film, which made a well-reviewed debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is streaming on Netflix. It's an immersive descent into a silent underwater realm and the risk-takers compelled to sink themselves to the ocean floor. McGann's film recounts the story, in particular, of two divers – Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan – brought together in love and tragedy.

Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champ, two-time MVP and nine-time all-star, so naming a documentary about the transformational guard "Underrated" is, itself, a kind of provocation. But "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which debuts Friday on Apple TV+, chronicles the atypical path Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, with many doubters along the way. AP's review called it "easily one of the most inspirational movies of the year." The film, directed by the well-respected Bay Area filmmaker Peter Nicks, is further proof of a modern NBA truism: No matter how much he wins, Steph Curry is easy to root for.

A cinematic highpoint of the first half of the year, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes' "Tori and Lokita," began streaming Tuesday on the Criterion Channel. It's a heart-wrenching immigrant drama about 11-year-old Tori (Pablo Schils) and 16-year-old Lokita (Joely Mbundu), two African immigrants living in an unnamed Belgian city. Only Tori has the necessary papers to stay, and immigration authorities are pressing Lokita, dubious of her claims that Tori is her brother. In my review of "Tori and Lokita," I wrote that "their bond is something more profound than blood, a product of shared circumstance and mutual perseverance." – AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SERIES

Eight years after the series finale of "Justified" on FX, Timothy Olyphant returns as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in "Justified: City Primeval." The limited series takes Givens to Detroit as the lawman hunts down a murderer played by Boyd Holbrooke. The story is based on the Elmore Leonard novel "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit." Olyphant's daughter, Vivian, plays Givens' daughter on the show. The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis. At a gathering of TV critics earlier this year, Olyphant said he "really didn't have any concerns" playing the character again. "I just thought that I'd love to be there for it." The first two episodes of "Justified: City Primeval" premiered on FX and the series is available on Hulu.

It's charter boat season for Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha as they set sail in Australia with a new crew of deckhands, stewards, and a chef in season two of "Below Deck: Down Under." Besides the expected interpersonal drama from a Bravo show among the crew and demanding, occasionally unruly guests, the "Below Deck" cast must also contend with an aging yacht that has a lot of problems. "Below Deck: Down Under" airs on Mondays.

Despite favorable reviews, "Minx" was canceled late last year in a cost-cutting move by the streamer formerly known as HBO Max. The decision came as "Minx" was in production on its second season. Luckily, Starz swooped in to give the comedy a new home and season two returns Friday. Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, "Minx" is set in the 1970s and follows Lovibond's Joyce, a young feminist who teams up with a seedy publisher named Doug (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Season two follows the team behind Minx magazine dealing with sudden success.

Tyler Sheridan has another new TV series and this one is not a Western. "Special Ops: Lioness" stars Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and newcomer Laysla De Oliveira. Saldana plays Joe, a member of a secret team of spies with the CIA. They recruit a young woman – played by De Oliveira – to go undercover and become friendly with a wealthy woman whose family is believed to have ties to a terror organization. The first two episodes premiere Sunday on Paramount+. – Alicia Rancilio



