‘Yellowstone’ star Lainey Wilson to play El Dorado venue on Sunday

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Josh Ward Tripp ($15 advance; $20 day of show)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Ben Byers
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7 p.m.: Monica Potts, with The Salty Dogs ($35)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris
ARKADELPHIA
◼️ CADC Senior Activity Center
1305 N. 10th St.
(559) 936-2468
7-9:30 p.m.: Sand Creek
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Steve Boyster
◼️ Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library
1800 Smithers Drive
(501) 778-4766
3 p.m.: Lady Chops percussion
BRYANT
◼️ Mabel Boswell Memorial Library
201 Prickett Road
(501) 847-2166
10 a.m.: Lady Chops percussion
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ The Auditorium
36 S. Main St.
(918) 641-4495
7:30 p.m.: Dave Mason ($59)
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with saxophonist Gary Meggs
◼️ Salsa's Mexican Restaurant
4324 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5305
6 p.m.: Mariachi America
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Ponce De Leon Center -- Woodlands Auditorium
1101 DeSoto Blvd.
(501) 922-4231
7 p.m.: Steve Dorff ($35)
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7 p.m.: Eric Church, with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard (sold out)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6-9 p.m.: Piano Man
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Derrick McLendon
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
491 E. Third St.
(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Andy Tanas
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Jinger ($29.50-$95)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Against the Grane
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Josh the Devil and The Sinner, with Collin vs Adam ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Rig Time, Direct Measure, Herakleion, Dryer Fire
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: The Minks ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, David Rasico
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7-10 p.m.: The Hounds
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Coyote Claw ($8)
◼️ St. Joseph Center of Arkansas
6800 Camp Robinson Road
(501) 482-1908
7 p.m.: Off Balance
◼️ Spectator's Grill & Pub
1012 W. 34th St.
(501) 791-0990
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Greg Madden
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Band Round the Bend
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boys ($5)
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007
7:30 p.m.: Killer Queen (tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury) ($34-$69)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Whiskey Menders
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
5 p.m.: Chubby Carrier ($10)
9:30 p.m.: Jukeboxx ($15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joey Fanstar
J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ The Heist
(above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909
9 p.m.: The Odyssey, Mildenhall, Fight Dream
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Delta Blues Outlaws
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463
7:30 p.m.: Midnight South ($20)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: John Jordan
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E. Broadway
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080
8 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
6:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Uncle Kracker ($44.50-$289.50)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Joe Jack Moorehead
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Phillip Osburn Band
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden
1401 Main St.
(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Rodge Arnold
◼️ The Hall
9 p.m.: Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party ($12-$16)
◼️ JJ's Grill
7 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Stagefright
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6:30 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Goodbye Ranger, Turquoise Tiger, Clusters of Fornication
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Mulehead, John McAteer & Demands ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, David Rasico
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Michael Eubanks
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Brightwire, Emily Fenton, Grifters & Shills ($8)
◼️ Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
8:30-11:30 a.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:3o-9:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
BENTONVILLE
◼️ Crystal Bridges
North Forest
600 Museum Way
(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org
7-9:30 p.m.: Pilgrim, Paul Benjamin ($20)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sometimes Sideways
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: The Sparrows
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
7 p.m.: Rachel Fields and Friends
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Jet 420 ($5)
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: THORN
COVE
◼️ The Coffee Vault
5607 U.S. 71 South
(870) 387-2021
8 p.m.: Shades of Gray, with Vivian Belknap
DOVER
◼️ River Valley Rock Fest
560 Peaceful Valley Road
Noon-11:30 p.m.: Pretty Boy Floyd, Hollywood Riot, Mid-80s, Anytown, USA, Voidshifter, Stony Ground, At Hand ($35-$100)
EL DORADO
◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008
8 p.m.: Trey Johnson
FAIRFIELD BAY
◼️ Bayside Restaurant
100 Lost Creek Parkway
(501) 825-3090; visitfairfieldbay.com
6-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: 18th annual Jerry Garcia birthday bash with Forgotten Space, and Friends of the Phamily ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eric Gomance & Zac Walthall
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Los Roosters
(Bonnerdale)
8091 Airport Road
(870) 669-9946
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Crowder, with Crutchfield
◼️ Maxine's Live
8 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Delta Blues Outlaws
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit ($5)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds
MAYFLOWER
◼️ Taylors' Made Café
283 Arkansas 365
(501) 470-3322
7:30-10:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band
MENA
◼️ Bull Pasture Amphitheater
142 Polk Road 185
(479) 216-8639
7 p.m.: Mother Girth, Adayas
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: The Common Ground Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio
◼️ Downtown Texarkana
Alley behind The Wild Hare
221 E. Broad St.
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Toastmilton
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Chase Rains
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Drag Battle ($10-$60)
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Autumn Lies Buried, Dawn of Ascension
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Garry Burnside ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Nathan's Davis
EL DORADO
◼️ Union County Fairgrounds Activities Building
430 E. 19th St.
(870) 862-8071
4:30 p.m.: Lainey Wilson ($132 and up)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com
4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($10-$250)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers10/410/410
128 Bassett Trail
(501) 482-1044
4-6 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Dale Stokes
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
8 p.m.: NF -- Hope, with Cordae ($49.50-$69.50)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5-7 p.m. Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Jay Hancock
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
7:30-9 p.m.: Trey Johnson
◼️ The Hall
7:30 p.m.: Hinder, with Goodbye June ($23.50-$35)
◼️ Sway
412 Louisiana St.
(501) 777-5428
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Afro Punk sessions
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Echo Beauty Terror, Ultra
◼️ Water Tavern
8 p.m.: "Classics at the Tavern" ($15)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
Announced
The Cadillac Three, Tonic, Lorrie Morgan, Jesse Keith Whitley, Grayson May, Crutchfield, The Taylormade Band, Brody McKinney, Blane Howard, the Side Street Steppers, Jimmy Lewis and 8 Second Ride, BlackStrap, Jayy Tune, Los de la Hacienda, Chris Loggins, Brooklyn Fogle, Jordan Sheppard, J.T. Lee and Calvin Kemble perform at the 35th MusicFest Oct. 6-7 in El Dorado. For more information. See musicfesteldorado.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.