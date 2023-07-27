‘Yellowstone’ star Lainey Wilson to play El Dorado venue on Sunday





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Josh Ward Tripp ($15 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Ben Byers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7 p.m.: Monica Potts, with The Salty Dogs ($35)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

ARKADELPHIA

◼️ CADC Senior Activity Center

1305 N. 10th St.

(559) 936-2468

7-9:30 p.m.: Sand Creek

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library

1800 Smithers Drive

(501) 778-4766

3 p.m.: Lady Chops percussion

BRYANT

◼️ Mabel Boswell Memorial Library

201 Prickett Road

(501) 847-2166

10 a.m.: Lady Chops percussion

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ The Auditorium

36 S. Main St.

(918) 641-4495

7:30 p.m.: Dave Mason ($59)

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with saxophonist Gary Meggs

◼️ Salsa's Mexican Restaurant

4324 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5305

6 p.m.: Mariachi America

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Ponce De Leon Center -- Woodlands Auditorium

1101 DeSoto Blvd.

(501) 922-4231

7 p.m.: Steve Dorff ($35)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m.: Eric Church, with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard (sold out)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: Piano Man

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Derrick McLendon

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

491 E. Third St.

(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Andy Tanas

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Jinger ($29.50-$95)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Against the Grane

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Josh the Devil and The Sinner, with Collin vs Adam ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Rig Time, Direct Measure, Herakleion, Dryer Fire

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: The Minks ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, David Rasico

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7-10 p.m.: The Hounds

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Coyote Claw ($8)

◼️ St. Joseph Center of Arkansas

6800 Camp Robinson Road

(501) 482-1908

7 p.m.: Off Balance

◼️ Spectator's Grill & Pub

1012 W. 34th St.

(501) 791-0990

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Greg Madden

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Band Round the Bend

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boys ($5)

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007

7:30 p.m.: Killer Queen (tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury) ($34-$69)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Whiskey Menders

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

5 p.m.: Chubby Carrier ($10)

9:30 p.m.: Jukeboxx ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joey Fanstar

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909

9 p.m.: The Odyssey, Mildenhall, Fight Dream

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Delta Blues Outlaws

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463

7:30 p.m.: Midnight South ($20)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E. Broadway

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080

8 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

6:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Uncle Kracker ($44.50-$289.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Joe Jack Moorehead

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Phillip Osburn Band

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden

1401 Main St.

(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Rodge Arnold

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party ($12-$16)

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Stagefright

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6:30 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Goodbye Ranger, Turquoise Tiger, Clusters of Fornication

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Mulehead, John McAteer & Demands ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, David Rasico

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Michael Eubanks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Brightwire, Emily Fenton, Grifters & Shills ($8)

◼️ Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:3o-9:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges

North Forest

600 Museum Way

(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org

7-9:30 p.m.: Pilgrim, Paul Benjamin ($20)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: The Sparrows

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

7 p.m.: Rachel Fields and Friends

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jet 420 ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: THORN

COVE

◼️ The Coffee Vault

5607 U.S. 71 South

(870) 387-2021

8 p.m.: Shades of Gray, with Vivian Belknap

DOVER

◼️ River Valley Rock Fest

560 Peaceful Valley Road

Noon-11:30 p.m.: Pretty Boy Floyd, Hollywood Riot, Mid-80s, Anytown, USA, Voidshifter, Stony Ground, At Hand ($35-$100)

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Trey Johnson

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Bayside Restaurant

100 Lost Creek Parkway

(501) 825-3090; visitfairfieldbay.com

6-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: 18th annual Jerry Garcia birthday bash with Forgotten Space, and Friends of the Phamily ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eric Gomance & Zac Walthall

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Los Roosters

(Bonnerdale)

8091 Airport Road

(870) 669-9946

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Crowder, with Crutchfield

◼️ Maxine's Live

8 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Delta Blues Outlaws

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MAYFLOWER

◼️ Taylors' Made Café

283 Arkansas 365

(501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

MENA

◼️ Bull Pasture Amphitheater

142 Polk Road 185

(479) 216-8639

7 p.m.: Mother Girth, Adayas

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: The Common Ground Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

◼️ Downtown Texarkana

Alley behind The Wild Hare

221 E. Broad St.

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Toastmilton

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Chase Rains

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Drag Battle ($10-$60)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Autumn Lies Buried, Dawn of Ascension

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Garry Burnside ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Nathan's Davis

EL DORADO

◼️ Union County Fairgrounds Activities Building

430 E. 19th St.

(870) 862-8071

4:30 p.m.: Lainey Wilson ($132 and up)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($10-$250)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers10/410/410

128 Bassett Trail

(501) 482-1044

4-6 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Dale Stokes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: NF -- Hope, with Cordae ($49.50-$69.50)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m. Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jay Hancock

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:30-9 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: Hinder, with Goodbye June ($23.50-$35)

◼️ Sway

412 Louisiana St.

(501) 777-5428

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Afro Punk sessions

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Echo Beauty Terror, Ultra

◼️ Water Tavern

8 p.m.: "Classics at the Tavern" ($15)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

Announced

The Cadillac Three, Tonic, Lorrie Morgan, Jesse Keith Whitley, Grayson May, Crutchfield, The Taylormade Band, Brody McKinney, Blane Howard, the Side Street Steppers, Jimmy Lewis and 8 Second Ride, BlackStrap, Jayy Tune, Los de la Hacienda, Chris Loggins, Brooklyn Fogle, Jordan Sheppard, J.T. Lee and Calvin Kemble perform at the 35th MusicFest Oct. 6-7 in El Dorado. For more information. See musicfesteldorado.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.




