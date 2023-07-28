3 killed, 5 injured on Arkansas roads

Three people were killed and five hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads from Monday through Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Barryell Stewart, 25, of Memphis died about 1:12 a.m. Monday when the 2016 Infiniti Q50 he was driving on Interstate 40 near West Memphis collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe in the opposite lane of traffic, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The Infiniti came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate while the Chevrolet came to a halt in the road. The crash injured the driver of the Chevrolet -- Taurus Edgerton, 34, of Marion -- and passengers Candace Edgerton, 36, of Marion and two minors who were not named in the report.

The weather was clear and the road was in good condition at the time of the collision, the report states.

An unidentified man was killed and Denise Salcedo, 29, of Fayetteville was injured about 9:46 p.m. Tuesday when a 2013 BMW 3 Series struck them while they were crossing the intersection of U.S. 71B and Hembree Street in Springdale, a report from Springdale police states.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene but turned himself in later that night, the report says. He was not identified in the report. Video footage showed that the man who died at the scene and Salcedo, who was taken to an area hospital, were not crossing at a crosswalk, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Linda Martin, 58, of Monticello was fatally struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe about 9:24 p.m. Wednesday on North Conley Street in Monticello, a report from police in that city states. She died of her injuries while on a medical airlift to a hospital, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road condition was good at the time.