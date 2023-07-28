Arkansas Attorney General announces human trafficking summit

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Thursday his office will hold a free public event on human trafficking in Little Rock this October.

The inaugural Human Trafficking Summit, which will include presentations from local and national figures, will be held Oct. 16-17 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Registration for the event is now open, according to a news release from the Griffin's office.

"Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that preys on our most vulnerable Arkansans. It disregards human dignity, exploits the innocent and shatters lives," Griffin said in the statement. "My summit will shed light on the global problem of human trafficking and will provide necessary training to help combat these crimes."

The event will cover topics that include familial trafficking, trauma-informed investigations, human trafficking in the private sector, and strategies to strengthen public and private partnerships.

The summit will run from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 17. To register for the event, visit https://arkansasag.eventsmart.com/events/2023-human-trafficking-summit/.