Boone County, circa 1910: The painted arrow and writing on the card said Harrison could be reached down the dirt road and the community of Bergman if one went the opposite direction. At the time Boone County had no paved roads, but today that dirt route is paved as Arkansas 7, connecting Bergman to the county seat, Harrison.

