Arkansas to swelter in 100+ heat index for days

The sweltering heat will continue today with most of Arkansas feeling like it's over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

As temperatures approach 100 degrees this afternoon, projected maximum heat index values will reach 108 degrees in Hardy and 107 degrees in Russellville and West Memphis, according to the Weather Service.

It will feel like 105 degrees in Jonesboro, 104 degrees in Little Rock and 101 degrees in Fayetteville.

Mena is the only spot on the Weather Service's forecast map showing a maximum heat index today of less than 100 degrees -- two degrees less.

And there's no relief in sight.

"It's going to be a prolonged thing," said Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. "It looks like we're not going to see any relief until maybe next weekend, a continuation of hot conditions with little if any rainfall."

The normal high temperature this time of year in Arkansas is 92 or 93 degrees, Goudsward said.

But high temperatures today will range from 100 degrees in Hardy to 93 degrees in Mena, according to the forecast map. It will be about 98 degrees today in Little Rock and El Dorado and 96 degrees in Fayetteville and Jonesboro.

The Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for all of Arkansas except for northwest and southwest corners.

Goudsward said heat advisories are issued when the heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.

It will feel slightly cooler in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas and in southwest Arkansas, where a lower dew-point and southwest winds will make it feel a touch drier and less humid, he said.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," according to the advisory.

"The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature," according to the Weather Service. "This has important considerations for the human body's comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature."

Meteorologists have some advice: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the advisory.

The cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock have opened cooling centers.

The East Little Rock Community Center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, and then noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It's located at 2500 E. Sixth St.

Other Little Rock community centers that are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Sunday, include: Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.; Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road; Stephens Community Center, 3720 W. 18th St.; and West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road.

A cooling center will also be open at the North Little Rock Community Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Sunday. The center is at 2700 Willow St. Vending machines are available and pets are welcome, the city said.

Because of excessive heat advisories and warnings, the Little Rock Zoo will operate on a modified schedule throughout August, according to a news release.

During August, the zoo will open at 8 a.m. and the last admissions each day will be at 1:30 p.m. Normally, the zoo opens at 9 a.m., with the last admissions at 3:30 p.m.

"The Zoo has decided to limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day, for the well-being of staff, guests and animals," according to the release.

Urban surfaces can heat up to 20 degrees warmer than surrounding rural areas, the Weather Service said Thursday in a post on Twitter.

"We're proud to be working with the city of Little Rock to help map Little Rock's Urban Heat Island," according to the post.

Anyone who wants to help on "Heat Mapping Day" can do so by signing up at: https://tinyurl.com/36jk6xhh.

"At morning, midday, and evening on August 19th 2023, volunteers will travel 1 hour driving routes all over the city with heat sensors on their cars," according to the website. "Each sensor records temperature, humidity, time, and location. This information will be analyzed and visualized as a map to give Little Rock residents and government officials a clearer picture of the heat island effect in Little Rock. The City and its partners will use this heat map to improve Little Rock's heat mitigation and safety strategies."