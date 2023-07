The youth cast of "The SpongeBob Musical" will sing and dance their way through Bikini Bottom this weekend as they attempt to save their home from the threat of a volcano. Of course, says Concord Theatricals, a "most unexpected hero rises up" in the one-hour Arts Live Theatre production. (Courtesy Photo/ALT)

FAQ 'The SpongeBob Musical' WHAT -- SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary, Squidward and all their friends come together in Bikini Bottom for the youth edition of "The SpongeBob Musical," under the direction of Julie Gabel. WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday WHERE -- Global Campus Theatre, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville COST -- $12-$15 INFO -- artslivetheatre.com; advance purchase encouraged as seating is limited The youth cast of "The SpongeBob Musical" will sing and dance their way through Bikini Bottom this weekend as they attempt to save their home from the threat of a volcano. Of course, says Concord Theatricals, a "most unexpected hero rises up" in the one-hour Arts Live Theatre production. (Courtesy Photo/ALT)



Print Headline: Arts Live Takes Summer Dip To Bikini Bottom With SpongeBob

