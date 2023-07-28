At home with Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- TJ Metcalf had a total of 32 scholarship offers.

Only one school, one coaching staff and one team, however, made him feel like he was truly at home, he said -- that was Coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

When Metcalf talks about his visits to Fayetteville with his family before he committed to play for Pittman, he wasn't familiar with the area.

"Throughout the recruiting process, you know, even as a young kid, we're from Alabama, we didn't really know too much about Arkansas at all," Metcalf said. "The first time being up here, it felt like home."

A 3-star recruit, the 6-1, 185-pound defensive back from Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School was rated as the 23rd-best player according to 247 Sports in Alabama and the 33rd-best safety in the nation by Rivals. Alabama, Auburn and Penn State made compelling offers, but Metcalf stayed solid with the Razorbacks.

In his senior season, Metcalf recorded 65.5 total tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, with 10 pass breakups and 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Offensively, he caught 4 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Metcalf took the maximum number of allowed visits, and he said he had a great time at Arkansas with his brother Tevis Metcalf, who is committed to the Razorbacks for the class of 2024.

The Metcalf brothers said they plan to room together when Tevis Metcalf lands in Fayetteville next year.

"Yeah, really, our recruiting process was kind of different. I went everywhere, and he was right there with me," said TJ Metcalf. "So with schools offering him, he had already been there, he had already seen it, but we had been here probably like five or six times when I was getting recruited. So it was pretty much a no-brainer but at the end of the day, why not come play with me? He's just going to come right in, be a brother to them as well ... family reunion. Because as many times he's been here, pretty much all the guys I'm cool with on the team, he's cool with them, too. So you just build that relationship throughout that process."

TJ Metcalf said he is also excited about teaming up with defensive back Dallas Young of Gardendale, Ala., which is 14 miles from Pinson Valley. They competed together at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in March and were fast friends.

Young said he and Metcalf hope to leave a legacy of Alabama players whot came to Arkansas and changed the whole culture

Metcalf was asked what it means to be a great teammate, a popular talking point of former Ole Miss coach David Cutcliffe, who coached Metcalf's father, Tarrus Metcalf, at Ole Miss.

"I feel like -- and my dad always brings him up to me -- he instilled a lot of what you see in me today," TJ Metcalf siad. "All the messages and the little speeches that he gave out to his players when my dad came back and said it right to me, I feel like, you know, that stuck on me. What makes me a great teammate, I would say, is being a leader, and I'm relatable. It's just a brotherhood, and I'm close with everybody."

TJ Metcalf was one of 12 incoming freshmen who arrived on campus at the beginning of the spring semester in January. He said he knew it was important to settle in on campus early and take advantage of their off-season program.

Pittman mentioned during spring practices that Metcalf was one of the young guys that have been a hit so far.

"They are buying into what the coaching staff is selling; they are never in trouble, they work hard, are good citizens, and are good students." Pittman said. "If this staff can keep the class together, they could become a really special group."

Metcalf said he loves the Fayetteville community and feels like there are fans out there who can say they know him.

"I gave them autographs, took a picture with them throughout the camps and community works we do," he said. "So there's a lot of stuff we do with the community that may only sometimes get noticed. When the team returns to the elementary schools they visit, the kids know who they are every time. Once they [fans] see us running out onto the field or they see us make a play, then it can really touch their heart."





TJ Metcalf (18) defends as tight end Ty Washington makes a reception during Arkansas’ Red-White spring game in April. A 3-star recruit, Metcalf was rated as the 23rd-best player in Alabama according to 247 Sports and the 33rd-best safety in the nation by Rivals. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





