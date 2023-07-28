Boozman, Cotton back defense bill as Senate passes measure with ease

WASHINGTON -- Both of Arkansas' U.S. senators supported the defense bill that cleared the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

The Senate passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act with an 86-11 vote, setting up a battle between the Democratic-controlled chamber and the Republican-led House of Representatives, which passed its own version earlier this month.

"The NDAA is a bill that has to do with defense," Arkansas' senior U.S. senator, John Boozman of Rogers, said Thursday afternoon. "I can't provide defense as an individual. We can't do that as a state. We depend on the federal government to provide that function. It's so important, especially in the world that we live in today."

Arkansas' junior senator, Tom Cotton -- a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee -- said the measure is not "the exact bill" he would have proposed, and he echoed past concerns regarding defense spending in the debt ceiling arrangement between President Joe Biden and House Republicans.

"The total defense budget is inadequate for the threats we face from countries like China, Russia and Iran," he said.

Cotton, who like Boozman is a Republican, opposed the debt ceiling measure in June. The compromise caps discretionary defense spending at $886 billion for the next fiscal year followed by a 1% increase in the following year. There is also the threat of a 1% discretionary spending cut if Congress does not approve a dozen annual appropriations bills before New Year's Day.

"We can address that funding in another avenue," Cotton said Thursday.

The senator from Little Rock highlighted the importance of the defense bill to Arkansas. It authorizes multiyear procurement contracts for munitions, including weapons and parts manufactured at Highland Industrial Park in Camden.

"By providing the authority to sign multiyear contracts, we're signaling those companies like Aerojet [Rocketdyne] or Lockheed [Martin] or Raytheon that they have the certainty to invest in expanding those facilities or hiring more workers there," he said.

The bill authorizes funding benefiting the Foreign Military Sales program at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith in the form of $76 million toward construction projects. The measure continues support for constructing the National Guard Readiness Center at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center.

Cotton secured language imposing a pay cap and hiring freeze on Defense Department employees whose jobs entail diversity, equity and inclusion outreach. The senator introduced a bill in February addressing an identical purpose. Cotton additionally noted provisions requiring promotions based on job performance and utilizing standardized test scores in the service academy application process.

Cotton has been addressing companies with diversity, equity and inclusion programs in recent weeks, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision against affirmative action in college admissions.

Senators did not include language in the final bill concerning Afghan evacuees affected by America's withdrawal from the country nearly two years ago. A bipartisan coalition expressed interest in inserting legislation allowing Afghans to seek permanent legal residency with additional vetting.

Cotton -- who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army -- is leading a separate effort establishing a pathway for citizenship.

"I want to provide protections for all those loyal Afghans who served alongside American soldiers in Afghanistan for 20 years. I had some serving with my units in Afghanistan as well," he said. "We flew in a lot of people in the country who have no right to be here who didn't serve with their soldiers. We left many other people who did deserve to enter the country behind."

Cotton said lawmakers are "working in good faith" on a possible solution. The White House, in the meantime, approved a two-year extension of the current program.

The House version of the defense bill includes provisions addressing various conservative priorities, including amendments blocking funds for abortion services and transgender health care for troops. The House bill would also eliminate the Pentagon's offices on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The House vote was largely along party lines with all but four Republicans supporting passage. Arkansas' House members -- Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman -- voted for passage.

"I like the House bill quite a bit, and I like a lot of the amendments that they adopted in their debate that I wish we adopted in our bill," Cotton said Thursday.

"Over the last two years, we had some unexpected victories since Republicans are oftentimes the party that provides more votes for the bill in its final form. I hope that's to be the case again and that some of these amendments from the House of Representatives will be agreed to at conference."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., dismissed the House bill's chances in Congress' upper chamber during a speech Thursday evening on the Senate floor.

Cotton is preparing for the conference committee, acknowledging the importance of committee leadership in reaching a compromise. Cotton cited his relationship with Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker -- the Senate committee's top Republican -- as an important element of his future work.

"I would expect to be working closely or consulting indirectly on the bill up until the final moments that a negotiated compromise is accepted later this year," Cotton added.

Passage of the Senate bill came hours after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the final funding measures for the next fiscal year. Unlike their House counterparts, senators had few issues with passing the bills through bipartisan means.

Boozman, a Senate appropriator, praised how his colleagues handled the defense measure, noting open debate and votes on the Senate floor.

"I'm pleased that the bill has moved forward. It's doing so in a very bipartisan way," he added.