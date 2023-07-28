Buc-ee's affiliated business looking at Benton property

A company affiliated with Texas-big travel center Buc-ee’s is seeking to acquire property at Interstate 30’s exit with Arkansas 229 in Benton.

Matt Thibault, spokesman for Mayor Tom Farmer, said the Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission received a response from CSMS Management LLC, out of Pearland, Texas, on Thursday to a request for proposal.

“They are offering to build a travel center on 29 acres of land that we are selling,” Thibault said. “They are buying the land at $77,586.21 an acre for 29 acres [$2.25 million total], and once and hopefully all of that will go through and we will sign — no official paperwork has been signed yet, they have 180 days to make sure that that’s what they want to do, at the longest — they will have one year to begin construction on their travel center and up to three years to complete it.”

Thibault said CSMS has not given the city any name to what they are building but that “they only build one thing.”

News of the possible deal was first reported Thursday by MySaline.com.

The Shreveport Times reported earlier this year that CSMS is affiliated with Buc-ee’s, and Buc-ee’s reportedly has a corporate office in Pearland, a Houston suburb. A Joe O’Leary is variously listed online as a Buc-ee’s executive; a Joe O’Leary also signed the Benton request for proposal as CSMS’s vice president. A person who answered a call to CSMS’s phone number on Friday declined comment.

Buc-ee’s did not return a request for comment. Neither Shreveport nor Benton are listed on its website as planned store locations. CSMS did list Athens, Ala., Calhoun, Ga., and Luling, Texas, as references that “have received services of the same or similar scope in the last five years” in its correspondence with Benton, and all three cities have seen Buc-ee’s open in that timeframe.

Thibault said, “Until we get paperwork signed, until we get building permits, and they give us an official name, we are just going with, ‘The management company of CSMS has agreed to build a travel center in Benton.’”

In the proposal, CSMS anticipates having 250 employees earning $16 to $18 hourly wages and benefits at the location, alongside $1.25 million in sales tax revenue from 5 million visitors, 60% of whom are anticipated to visit from outside of Arkansas.

Going beyond gas pumps and electric vehicle chargers, Buc-ee’s has developed an enthusiastic following for its beaver mascot, clean bathrooms, food offerings, souvenirs and prohibition of semi-trucks.

Benton also anticipates developing an RV park, ball fields, and bicycle and walking trails on property adjacent to the site.



