CAC quarterback trying to lure others to UA





University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have been getting an assist in recruiting for the class of 2025 with quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson trying to lure others in his class to Fayetteville.

Wilson, who committed to Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos during Arkansas' spring showcase scrimmage April 15, will be talking to other junior prospects visiting for the Hogwild Hangout in Fayetteville on Saturday.

"Whenever I see people, I put an emphasis on family because that's what I think the coaches, Coach Pittman and Coach Enos, are about," said Wilson, who's currently the Hogs' lone commitment for the 2025 class. "Everywhere has good facilities and good things, but I think family is what sticks out about Arkansas."

He got the family feel on his first visit with Pittman during a football camp.

"I think it was probably two years ago. He probably didn't even know me," Wilson said. "I was going into maybe the eighth grade but just for a camp to just to take a picture. He stopped what he was doing and gave me like five minutes and took a picture and talked to me for a little bit. He was very down to earth. He was very kind."

Wilson, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock, completed 147 of 251 for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore. He has recorded a time of 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical leap at the school this year.

He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and the University of Central Arkansas. He received an offer from Oklahoma State on June 4 despite his pledge.

His early commitment likely cost him numerous offers had he waited to make his college decision. Ohio State, Notre Dame and Kansas State were showing interest and wanting him to visit.

Wilson was an outstanding three-sport athlete as a sophomore. In addition to being all-conference and all-state in football, he achieved the same honors in basketball and baseball.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 35 quarterback in the nation for the 2025 class. The service rates him the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

Wilson plans to utilize Saturday to recruit other junior prospects, including Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly, offensive tackle Devin Harper of Shreveport and defensive end Alex Shieldnight of Wagoner, Okla.

"There's several guys I'm looking forward to meeting. Marcus Wimberly from Bauxite," Wilson said. "I already know him and he'll be up there. He's one who has really kind of blown up over the last few months. With him being in our conference, we play them a lot so I'm really trying to get him on board. [Harper} is a 4-star and he has a lot of places looking at him. I'll try and introduce myself to him and try and show him what Arkansas is all about."

In addition to meeting recruits in-person, he takes to X -- formally known as Twitter -- and Snapchat to communicate with prospects about becoming Hogs.

"I guess I'm like another coach trying to get players to get on board and introduced them to what Arkansas has to offer," Wilson said.

During visits to Arkansas, Wilson said he likes spend time with other recruits in the players' lounge in Fred W. Smith Center.

"There's like a chill room, there's like a DJ booth in there and mini basketball goals," Wilson said. "I really like that. I think that's a good place to bond with the teammates [recruits]."

Grayson Wilson





