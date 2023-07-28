Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, July 28

ARDOT to break ground in Monticello

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) leadership and local dignitaries in Monticello will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 11 a.m. July 28 for the Highway 83 Spur to Highway 278 connector in Drew County. The ceremony will take place at Monticello Elementary School, 1037 Scogin Drive, Monticello. The community is invited to attend.

Beginning Friday, July 28

Southeast school reunion set

The 14th Southeast Junior/Senior High School All School Reunion will be celebrated in Pine Bluff this weekend. Today, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., registration continues at PJ's Event Center. The observance will include a special balloon release near the former school at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2001 S. Ohio St., according to a news release. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St. Food will be served following the service.

Saturday, July 29

UAMS sets free health event, concert in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting Party With a Purpose, free community health screenings and a concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at the McGehee Men's Club Community Center at 1 South Airport Road in McGehee. A concert showcasing Arkansas entertainers follows at 7:30 p.m. at the same location. Hepatitis C, HIV and blood pressure screenings, as well as glucose testing and mental health assessments, will be available at the resource fair, according to a news release. Printed materials, games and prizes, and educational activities for children also will be available, and food trucks will provide a free lunch. Attendance is free to the concert for anyone who received a free confidential HIV screening test at the health portion of the event.

Through Saturday, July 29

Victory Crusade set

Rock of Faith Deliverance Church, 1717 S. Main St., will host Miracles & Deliverance Victory Crusade at 7 p.m. July 27-28 and noon July 29. The featured speaker will be Ricky E. Walker, bishop and pastor of Greater City of Deliverance International Ministries at Lithonia, Ga. The special guest will be recording artist Shanelle. Services will also be on YouTube and Facebook Live. Details: www.victorycrusade.com, according to a news release.

Sunday, July 30

Full Faith to burn mortgage

Full Faith Christian Center Church, 1320 E. 17th Ave., will conduct a Mortgage Burning Ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. Isaac L. Barron, the pastor and apostle, will be the speaker. Shirley Sanders, bishop and pastor of Greater Deliverance Global Ministries in Pine Bluff, will do a special prayer. The community is invited to attend. "Come believing God's Word in 3 John 1:2, which says 'Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth,'" a spokesman said. Follow Full Faith Christian Center Church on Facebook.

Deliverance service set

New Community Baptist Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold a Deliverance Sunday Service at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be New Community's pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett. The community is invited to attend. The theme is "For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord." (Jer. 30:17.)

Pine Bluff Live Sunday No. 5 set

Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number 5, an evening of special entertainment, will be held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend the showcase of area talent including singers, dancers and poets. "Support our special talent, especially our young people, as they perform songs, dances, and inspiring poems," according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Mayor's Office. Prizes will also be given to audience members during various drawings. Details: (870) 730-2004, mayor's office.

First Baptist to honor retiring pastor

Kenneth Thornton, pastor at First Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., will retire on July 31 after 10 years of service. A retirement reception in honor of Thornton and wife, Ann, will be held July 30, from 2-4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. "If they have touched your lives in any way, please come and help us honor them by attending this retirement reception," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 534-4741.

Word of Faith sets Family Day

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on July 30. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. with the sermon by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

Kinsmen appear in concert

The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The quartet sings varieties of southern gospel music. The group includes Bill Hankins of Pine Bluff singing tenor; and the nationally known award-winning Gerald Williams singing bass. All are welcome to attend, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, July 30

Watson District holds congress

The Watson District Congress of Christian Education will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas. The agenda includes registration and the opening program at 4 p.m. Sunday with the message by the Rev. Kirby Gulley. Monday through Thursday sessions will begin with 4 p.m. registration and classes from 4:30-6 p.m. The lecture will be by the Rev. Larry Alexander at 6:10 p.m. and evening worship at 7:15 p.m. On Monday there will be youth classes at 9 a.m. and an evening program. Tuesday will feature the Dean's Address. Wednesday features the President's Address. Thursday will feature the Commencement Address by the Rev. Johnny Smith Jr. The moderator is the Rev. Edward Demery. The president is the Rev. Isom Cross Jr. The dean is Barbara Williams Dixon.

Underway

Redfield court offers amnesty

The Redfield District Court will offer an amnesty period to people with active Failure to Appear or Failure to Pay warrants. The amnesty period began July 24. Until Aug. 4, people will be able to resolve outstanding warrants without the risk of being arrested or having to post a professional bond, according to a news release. People with active Failure to Appear or Failure to Pay warrants may go to the Redfield District Court Clerk's office, 113 River Road at the Redfield Police Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (501) 397-6111. They may schedule a new appearance for court on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to resolve their outstanding warrant. Tickets can also be paid online at www.arcourtpay.org or by calling 1-844-507-3631.

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Police to host National Night Out

The Pine Bluff Police Department will present National Night Out and the community is invited to bring the entire family to enjoy free food, activities, and fellowship, according to the police department's Facebook page. National Night out will be held Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The free program will include bounce houses, games and prizes for youth, door prizes, live music, public awareness booths, and refreshments.

Early voting begins in PBSD election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.,according to a news release. Voters will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. Aug. 1 is also the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. Voters must contact the county clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

PBSD chief, board to discuss millage

The community is invited to hear Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree and Pine Bluff School Board members answer questions on the Aug. 8 millage election for the proposed high school. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Dollarway High School, 2602 Fluker St. Details: (870) 543.4203.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 4

Martin/Altheimer School Reunion set

Alumni and Friends of the Martin/Altheimer schools will celebrate their 2023 All School Reunion the weekend of Aug. 4-6, according to a news release. Activities will include: A meet and greet reception Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight at PJ's Event Center in Pine Bluff. A community picnic at Jones Park in Altheimer Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reunion banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at PJ's Event Center. The Rev. William "Sonny" Scales (Altheimer Class of 1972) will be the featured speaker. Scales is an associate pastor of the True Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland, Calif.The memorial worship service will be held Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Bobby W. Jones (Altheimer Class of 1979), a retired Army colonel and pastor of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga.A farewell reception will be held Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at PJ's Event Center.

Through Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Local woman to be honored

Dee Clay, the Gospel Angel, will be honored in an Appreciation Program at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St. The theme is "My Job is Working for Jesus" (John 9:4.) "Guests are coming from near and far to honor this great woman of God. Let's show our love," a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The Rev. Anthony Craig is pastor of Mt. Carmel.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Business After Hours set

Business After Hours will be held at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Hosts are Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are distributed. Only one food box per household is allowed. Individuals must complete a registration form and must be present to receive the food, according to a news release. Details: Annette Howard Dove, TOPPS founder/director, (870) 850-6011.

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, Aug. 10

GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Ticket are $60 each. Reserved tables for 8 guests are $480 or tables for 10 guests are $600, according to a news release. For tickets, contact Mandi Martin, (870) 510-4183 or Susan Over, (870) 692-1804. Checks should be payable to JCRC. Mail payments to 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603. Tickets can also be purchased at Cycle and Marine Super Center or directly from committee members. Catering will be by The Wood Shed. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

Through Thursday, Aug. 10

Community foundation seeks grant requests Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree. The application period began July 10. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Shannon Roberts of Family Church, Pine Bluff. Lauren Robertson, a health coach of LBR Fitness of Pine Bluff will make a presentation. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Town Hall to address GVI plans for youth

The community is invited to a special town hall on the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Program and how it connects to law enforcement and the community to help youth. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff is hosting GVI in partnership with the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Sixth Division Juvenile Court, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health, and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. GVI will be responsible for going into schools, juvenile court, and streets to connect with young people. GVI workers and volunteers aim to find out the needs of youth on a personal case-by-case basis, and guide them to resources they need, according to the mayor's office.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.