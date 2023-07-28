Church News

FULL FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER CHURCH, 1320 E. 17th Ave., will conduct a Mortgage Burning Ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. Isaac L. Barron, Full Faith's pastor and apostle, will be the speaker. Shirley Sanders, bishop and pastor of Greater Deliverance Global Ministries in Pine Bluff, will do a special prayer. The community is invited to attend this service of worship and prayer and to believe God for their own financial relief. "Come believing God's Word in 3 John 1:2, which says 'Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth,'" a spokesman said. Full Faith Christian Center Church services are also on Facebook.

THE WATSON DISTRICT CONGRESS of Christian Education will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas. The agenda includes registration and the opening program at 4 p.m. Sunday with the message by the Rev. Kirby Gulley. Monday through Thursday sessions will begin with 4 p.m. registration and classes from 4:30-6 p.m. The lecture will be by the Rev. Larry Alexander at 6:10 p.m. and evening worship at 7:15 p.m. On Monday there will be youth classes at 9 a.m. and an evening program. Tuesday will feature the Dean's Address. Wednesday features the President's Address. Thursday will feature the Commencement Address by the Rev. Johnny Smith Jr. The moderator is the Rev. Edward Demery. The president is the Rev. Isom Cross Jr. The dean is Barbara Williams Dixon.

NEW COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold a Deliverance Sunday Service at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be New Community's pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett. The community is invited to attend. The theme is "For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord" (Jer. 30:17.)

THE KINSMEN QUARTET will be in concert at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The quartet sings varieties of southern gospel music. The group includes Bill Hankins of Pine Bluff singing tenor; and the nationally known award-winning Gerald Williams singing bass. All are welcome to attend, according to a news release.

ROCK OF FAITH DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1717 S. Main St., will continue Miracles & Deliverance Victory Crusade at 7 p.m. today and noon Saturday. The featured speaker will be Ricky E. Walker, bishop and pastor of Greater City of Deliverance International Ministries at Lithonia, Ga. The special guest will be recording artist Shanelle. Services will also be on YouTube and Facebook Live. Details: www.victorycrusade.com.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will honor its pastor, Kenneth Thornton, and wife, Ann, with a retirement reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall. Thornton is retiring from First Baptist on Monday after 10 years of service. "If they have touched your lives in any way, please come and help us honor them by attending this retirement reception," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 534-4741.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Sunday. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. with the sermon by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

DEE CLAY, the Gospel Angel, will be honored in an Appreciation Program at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St. The theme is "My Job is Working for Jesus" (John 9:4.) "Guests are coming from near and far to honor this great woman of God. Let's show our love," a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The Rev. Anthony Craig is pastor of Mt. Carmel.

