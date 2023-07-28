Hospital has new family physician

Dr. Raquel Rivera, a family practice physician, recently joined Jefferson Regional Family Health Associates -- Pine Bluff, according to a news release from Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Rivera received her medical degree from Universidad Central del Caribe in Puerto Rico, followed by a medical internship at Hospital del Maestro in San Juan. She completed her family medicine residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – South Central in Pine Bluff.

Rivera is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Association of Family Physicians.

Details: Jefferson Regional Family Health Associates, 1801 W. 40th Ave., Suite 6A, or (870) 541-9373.

Fundraiser set Saturday

NTPFC (National Trusted Partners for Christ Inc.), 2101 E. Sixth Ave., will host a fundraiser Saturday. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. until noon inside and outside of the church, according to a news release.

ARORA urges minority organ donations

Throughout August, ARORA, an organ and tissue recovery agency, is celebrating National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month to increase understanding of the particular need for registration and donation in minority communities.

"Of the more than 100,000 people awaiting an organ transplant, nearly 60% are from multicultural communities," according to a news release. "The need for organ donation and transplantation is also more pronounced in minority communities where disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease contribute to organ failure, especially kidney failure."

People can register when renewing their driver's licenses, online at www.donatelifearkansas.org or at an ARORA kiosk. Details: www.arora.org/kiosk.

Southeast school reunion set

The 14th Southeast Junior/Senior High School All School Reunion will be celebrated in Pine Bluff this weekend. The observance will include a special balloon release near the former school at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Unless otherwise indicated, events will be held at PJ's Event Center, 2411 University Drive.

Activities include:

TODAY

9 a.m. -- The Panthers' Golf Outing at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Registration continues.

1-3 p.m. -- Fish fry.

2 p.m. -- Panthers business meeting.

8 p.m. - until -- Dance.

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. -- Special Balloon Release at 2001 S. Ohio St.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Panthers outing (hot dogs and hamburgers served.)

1 p.m. -- Panthers Games (Prizes will be awarded to winners.)

Sunday

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St. Food will be served following the service.