DEAR ABBY: Middle-aged daughter takes no responsibility in life

Dear Abby: My 40-year-old daughter has never grown up. Until recently, she relied on her grandmother to make ends meet. Her grandmother passed away, and now I’m all she has. After she was fired from her job and evicted from her apartment, she broke her leg in a hiking accident. I got her into an apartment and have been supporting her for a few months now.

Once her leg has healed, she has an entry-level job to return to. I don’t think it pays enough for her to live on. I offered to pay for training in anything she’s interested in, but she shows no interest in a part-time job to help with bills. I can’t believe what she tells me. She never learned responsibility or honesty.

She has now quit texting me because I called her out on her excuses and lies. I’m committed to paying her rent until her leg is healed, but then what? Do I let her go to the street in hopes she’ll learn responsibility? — Fed-Up Dad In California

Dear Dad: Until your daughter learns there are consequences for irresponsibility, lack of accountability and lying, she will become increasingly dependent on you. That she no longer answers your texts may be a plus.

Continue the arrangement you have with her until her leg has healed and then let her live with the consequences. It’s the only way she is going to learn. The alternative is to support her as if she were a child for the rest of your life.

Dear Abby: I’m an attractive, fit and emotionally intelligent 43-year-old woman who has been divorced for almost eight years. I’ve dated during that time, and even had a five-year relationship with someone I thought would be my future spouse, but who turned out to be a waste of time. I ended the relationship three months ago, and I’m ready to date again.

I have an aversion to online dating. Most of my relationships have been with men I’ve met via other means, but I feel I may need to use this tool to meet people since I’m so busy with work and being a single mother of two. Joining a group or a club can be difficult, and I don’t have many friends who can fix me up. How can I make this process more enjoyable? — Looking For Love In New Jersey

Dear Looking: Online dating is enjoyable for some people and abhorrent to others. If the dating pool in your city has shrunk, you may have little choice other than to sign up for some dating apps. Talk to some of your friends and relatives and ask for some pointers. More than a few successful matches have been made online, but understand that it is a sifting process, and you have to be prepared for disappointment if what you want doesn’t happen right away. Keep at it, don’t personalize it and recognize that every failure heightens the odds of success down the line.

