The nation in brief: Windshield washer, 14, guilty of killing

Windshield washer, 14, guilty of killing

BALTIMORE -- Following a 10-day criminal trial rife with racial and political overtones, a Baltimore teenager on Thursday was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer.

Defense attorneys tried to assign some responsibility to Timothy Reynolds, who armed himself with a metal bat and confronted the group of windshield washers near the city's Inner Harbor during rush hour. Reynolds, 48, was shot five times, including three gunshot wounds to his back.

"I would submit to you that Mr. Reynolds was the author of his own death," defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said in closing arguments Monday.

The defense repeatedly highlighted the differences in size and maturity between the victim, a white man weighing more than 300 pounds, and the Black defendant, a high school student who turned 15 the day after the shooting. He stood trial in adult court, but The Associated Press is withholding his name because he's a minor.

Prosecutor Cynthia Banks argued the defendant was old enough to retrieve a handgun, conceal his face behind a mask, pull the trigger and flee the scene.

Being "14 is not a free pass to murder," she told the jury. "He's old enough to be held accountable."

Ex-Mississippi governor files libel suit

JACKSON, Miss. -- Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is suing a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.

The lawsuit comes about two months after Mississippi Today and one of its reporters, Anna Wolfe, won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of the welfare misspending. Bryant's attorney filed a complaint Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Madison County against the outlet's CEO, Mary Margaret White, and Deep South Today, the outlet's nonprofit owner.

The lawsuit, which does not appear to challenge the veracity of Mississippi Today's findings about the welfare scandal, claims White and other employees made "slanderous" or unfounded comments about Bryant when discussing the outlet's reporting in several public settings.

"Governor Bryant believes he has been libeled by Mississippi Today," wrote Denton Gibbes, a Bryant spokesperson, in an email. "He is confident in the suit he has brought and, through his attorneys, will convince 12 residents of Madison County of just that."

Henry Laird, an attorney representing Mississippi Today, said he was still reviewing the lawsuit Thursday.

3 nations eye U.S. military partnership

WASHINGTON -- Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard's security partnership program in a further expansion of American military ties across Europe.

The chief of the National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, announced the discussions in remarks at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The three countries' interest in the program is the latest indication of how Russia's war in Ukraine has led them to reevaluate longstanding policies of military nonalignment.

Finland and Sweden "are currently in discussions for partnerships," Hokanson said, while "Switzerland is currently reviewing the relationships that other nations share with the National Guard and assessing the possibility of the program in their future."

The National Guard's State Partnership Program is a lesser-known but key military instrument for U.S. troops to build relationships with foreign militaries by conducting regular training and education exchanges with young officers. It partners National Guard units with host nations.

The program can help foreign military better shape their operations to reflect Western military organization and equipment.

Autopsy: Carbon monoxide killed Marines

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Pender County sheriff's office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned Lexus sedan parked at a Speedway gas station in the coastal community of Hampstead. Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina medical examiner's office determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff's office.

Sgt. Chester Ward said the situation "seems accidental." Investigators "have found nothing else that shows that it's something else," such as suicide.

The three lance corporals, identified by the U.S. Marine Corps as Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wis., Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Okla., and Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Fla., were stationed at Camp Lejeune, about 29 miles from the gas station. They were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.