Fayetteville man enters not guilty plea in fatal Prairie Grove shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday to capital murder and other charges related to a fatal shooting in Prairie Grove.

Cecedrice Poole, 39, is with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Prairie Grove Police responded to a call of an armed person and a gunshot victim at a home on Sundowner Ranch Avenue around 10:31 p.m. May 18, according to the preliminary police report. They found Cedric King, 40, dead.

Police learned King was the boyfriend of the homeowner and Poole is an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

The police report said Poole entered the house with a rifle and "clearly targeted the victim by firing numerous rounds." Those in the house at the time were King, the homeowner, two other adults and three juveniles. One of the occupants was Poole's young daughter, according to the report.

The report said Poole had a phone conversation with the homeowner prior to the incident and she told him she had company. The report said Poole acted upset toward the homeowner because she had a man at the house around his daughter.

After Poole shot King, he didn't target or fire upon any other occupants in the residence, according to the report. Poole then got in his vehicle, drove down the road, turned around and fired more shots as he drove by the residence while a 17-year-old resident was in the front yard, the report said.

Poole fled in his vehicle, speeding through the subdivision and crashing into several parked vehicles, according to the report. Poole's vehicle was disabled, and he fled on foot, jumping through backyards. Witnesses told police they saw Poole leaving his vehicle with a rifle in hand.

Police caught Poole in a field near the bridge on U.S. 62 in Prairie Grove. He didn't have any weapon, but police found he had a plastic baggie containing 26.8 grams of a white, powdery substance, according to the report.

Poole has a Sept. 26 court date before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.