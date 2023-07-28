Fayetteville School Board approves demographic study, ‘deeper dive’ on district data

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board unanimously approved a contract proposal for a demographic study during its monthly meeting Thursday night.

The $124,924 contract is with MGT of America Consulting to compile data for the School District.

"We're going to do a deeper dive into demographic projections as well as boundary scenario options," Superintendent John Mulford said of the MGT plan. "Last year, the board looked at shifting attendance boundaries for both elementary and middle schools. They made some changes on the elementaries but did not find any scenarios for the middle schools that they felt comfortable with. So MGT is going to do a deeper dive into that and see if we can find scenarios that are a little more palatable for our community."

The project will also get to the heart of the matter on balancing enrollment, Mulford said. The demographic projections and enrollment component involve the entire district, he added. The boundary study will mainly focus on the middle schools, Mulford said.

MGT will start work immediately, Mulford said. A full report is anticipated in November, with board decisions hopefully being made in December, he said.

Deputy Superintendent Julie Williams presented the proposal to board members and noted that the information MGT collects will be sociodemographic and perceptual.

In other business, the board heard a report about proposed masonry repairs and restoration at Holt and McNair middle schools. The improvements would cost $250,010, according to Nabholz Construction. The work includes replacing masonry units and mortar joints, said Joy Shirley, assistant superintendent for supplemental and support services. Nabholz said the project would take approximately six to eight weeks per school, Shirley said, with the company needing about a two-month lead time to get the needed materials to proceed. Gutter and downspout repairs are also in order to reroute water, Shirley said.

The board is scheduled to vote on the Holt and McNair proposal next month.

It was Mulford's first regular meeting as the district's superintendent. He succeeded now-retired John L Colbert on July 1.

Fayetteville's enrollment as of last fall was 10,426.