Ford reports $1.92B profit in quarter

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co.'s second-quarter profit more than tripled to $1.92 billion versus a year ago on stronger sales and revenue.

Pretax losses at Model e, the company's electric vehicle unit, increased to more than $1 billion, but they were offset by strong profits in the commercial and internal combustion vehicle businesses.

Ford Blue, the internal combustion unit, made $2.3 billion before taxes, while Ford Pro made $2.39 billion on commercial vehicles.

Excluding one-time items, Ford made 72 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 54 cents. Revenue rose 12% to $44.95 billion, beating the $43.17 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the strong performance gave Ford the confidence to raise its guidance for full-year pretax profits. The company now expects to make $11 billion to $12 billion, up from $9 billion to $11 billion.

Ford's predicted losses for electric vehicles this year have ballooned to $4.5 billion, from $3 billion previously.