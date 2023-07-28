Former Southern Miss forward joins Arkansas program

Arkansas has added former Southern Miss transfer forward Denijay Harris to the program. He announced his commitment on social media.

Harris, 6-7 and 196 pounds, entered the transfer portal on April 25 and committed to New Mexico State, but reopened his recruitment June 12 and later enrolled at Arkansas.

He averaged 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing 24.1 minutes per game last season. He shot 56.2% from the field and 67.8% from the free-throw line, and missed his only three-point attempt as a redshirt junior.

He appeared in 32 games and started 13 contests while averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and averaging 14.3 minutes as a sophomore. He has a season-high 12 points and had a season-high 7 rebounds against Alabama-Birmingham on March 2.

During the 2020-21 season, he played in 22 of 25 games, had 8 starts and averaged 3.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

He redshirted in 2019-20 after previously playing two games at Southwest Mississippi Community College before suffering a season-ending injury. He averaged 13 points and 11.5 rebounds in the two games.

He led Columbus (Miss.) High School to the 6A state titles as a sophomore and senior, and earned game MVP honors in his final season after scoring 20 of his 26 points in the second half. As a senior he averaged 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris is the seventh transfer to join the Arkansas roster since the end of the 2022-23 season. The Razorbacks have a full allotment of 13 scholarship players after the announcement that guard Keyon Menifield, a transfer from Washington, would be a non-scholarship redshirt for the upcoming season.



