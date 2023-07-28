Fort Smith police arrest man after woman dies in hit-and-run collision

FORT SMITH -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Rogelio Picazo, 43, was arrested on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after being interviewed by police, police spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Picazo was booked into the Sebastian County jail, where he was being held on a $75,000 cash bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Mitchell said Fort Smith police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run at North 50th Street and Wirsing Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, Jessica Monk, 41, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The Police Department's accident reconstruction team arrived on the scene to investigate, Mitchell said. Evidence from the vehicle collected there and video evidence of the incident led police to look for for a light brown early 2000s Cadillac Escalade.

Mitchell said investigators found the vehicle in the area of 4700 N. N St. on Thursday morning. Picazo was developed as a suspect and interviewed.

Picazo is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the jail's inmate roster.