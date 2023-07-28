FYI Calendar: ‘It Shoulda Been You,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ ‘Godspell’ all this weekend

Today

Children's Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 28-29, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story Time -- "Bright Star" by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Summer Art Classes -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Terra Studios in Durham. Fees vary. usingart.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "The Muppet Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Library Lab -- What happens when you combine chocolate and chemistry, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

"The Taming of the Shrew" -- Presented by the Crude Mechanicals, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Pay what you can. Follow the Crude Mechanicals on Facebook.

"Godspell" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$18. csafortsmith.org/godspell-tickets.

"Legends From the Fairy Tale Academy" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, Springdale (donate non-perishable food items); 2 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville Public Library (free); 2 p.m. Sunday at The Medium in Springdale ($5-$10). Search NWAAT on Facebook.

"Sweeney Todd" -- Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

"Cinderella" – 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Aug. 2-6 & Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20; half-price kids' tickets Aug. 3 & 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

Candlelight Jazz -- KC ensemble HoraceScope, 8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"It Shoulda Been You" -- A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

Saturday

Bring Your Backpack to Life -- For all ages, 10-11:30 a.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $5. artsonmainvb.com.

Super Saturday -- Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Marty the Balloon Man -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 1-9 p.m., Stroll the Atolls Festival, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. arkansasmarshallese.org/stroll-the-atolls.

Studio Stroll -- Wander through the picturesque campus and get an exclusive peek inside various art studios, 4-5:30 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

Family Night at the Museum -- 5-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Museum, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. uamuseum.uark.edu.

