Gamecocks aim to build on late success in 2022





Eleventh in a series previewing SEC football teams.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- South Carolina was having a ho-hum second season under Coach Shane Beamer last fall, highlighted by a 24-14 win at No. 13 Kentucky, when a fuse lit under the Gamecocks late in the season.

The week after suffering a 38-6 road loss to Florida, South Carolina stunned No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks followed that up with a 31-30 road win at No. 7 Clemson to break a seven-game losing streak against their in-state rival.

"Those were two monumental wins for us, there's no question about it," said Beamer, 46, who has a 15-11 record with the Gamecocks.

After securing their first back-to-back wins over top-10 teams in school history, South Carolina looks to build upon an 8-5 season with quarterback Spencer Rattler back to pair with new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, the former University Arkansas tight ends coach and long-time NFL coordinator.

"I could not be more excited about him as an addition to our program on and off the field," Beamer said of Loggains, the ex-Arkansas quarterback.

Loggains replaces Marcus Satterfield, who took the offensive coordinator position for Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

"Dowell's a great guy," said Rattler, the former 5-star signee at Oklahoma, who passed for 3,012 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season at South Carolina. "He's coached quarterbacks his whole career in the NFL and he's taught me a lot already in these few months and I'm excited to get into camp with him here in a few weeks."

One of Loggains' top objectives is improving ball security.

While South Carolina led the SEC with 23 takeaways last season, on the flip side the Gamecocks turned the ball over 27 times to rank last in the league and tie for 126th in the nation.

South Carolina had 24 turnovers in Beamer's debut season, giving the program a whopping 51 during his short tenure.

"Two years in a row our offense has been last in the SEC at turning the ball over," Beamer said. "Nobody in this league has fumbled and thrown more interceptions than we have the last two seasons and that has to improve and that starts with me as the head football coach."

While Rattler's numbers were big, he could use a hand with a better running game. The Gamecocks averaged 118.9 rushing yards per game last season, ahead of only Kentucky and Mississippi State in the SEC and 106th nationally.

Rattler said he is hoping the late-season surge from last year continues into the fall.

"We changed up some things that needed to be changed and that was the product of it," Rattler said. "As you see, the last couple of weeks we did that and had a lot of success."

Rattler said the 63-point explosion against Tennessee was surreal.

"Just having fun out there, like being a kid again and just in that flow state I like to call it," he said. "Just picking and going at them. It was a great night. Not just me but the whole group played at a high level, and we're trying to do that a lot this year."

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has given Rattler a first-round NFL Draft grade, calling him: "a gunslinger who conjures up memories of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre. Now I could do without Rattler's ill-advised passes and sacks that come with this type of QB, but the ice in his eyes and chip on his shoulder cover a multitude of football sins."

Loggains is one of three Gamecocks on offense with strong ties to Arkansas. Receivers coach and Columbia, S.C., native Justin Stepp coached for three years at Arkansas and he recruited Trey Knox to the UA as a wideout before Knox moved to tight end, then transferred to South Carolina for his final season.

Knox had a big spring and is expected to join Antwane Wells as a key target. Wells had 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

On the other side of the ball, South Carolina must be more physical after giving up 198 rushing yards per game, ahead of only Texas A&M (209.0) in the SEC.

"We're working on staying in our gaps," defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway said at SEC media days. "That's probably like one of our biggest problems, trying to make plays.

"It starts with us in the [defensive line] room. We're working on the run defense techniques, learning to be precise with everything, staying in our gaps."

The Gamecocks are presented with a rugged schedule. They open against North Carolina in Charlotte, in a game that will serve as host for ESPN's "College GameDay," and close against Clemson. The Tar Heels and Tigers played in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last year.

South Carolina schedule

All times Central

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Sept. 2;North Carolina#;6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9;Furman; 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16;at Georgia*;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23;Mississippi State*;TBA

Sept. 30;at Tennessee*;TBA

Oct. 14;Florida*;TBA

Oct. 21;at Missouri*;TBA

Oct. 28;at Texas A&M*;TBA

Nov. 4;Jacksonville State;TBA

Nov. 11;Vanderbilt*;TBA

Nov. 18;Kentucky*;TBA

Nov. 25;Clemson;TBA

#Charlotte, N.C.

*SEC game

Gamecocks at a glance

LAST SEASON 8-5, 4-4 (third in SEC East)

COACH Shane Beamer (15-11 in third season at South Carolina)

RETURNING STARTERS 11: Offense 5, Defense 4, Specialty 2

KEY PLAYERS QB Spencer Rattler, WR Antwane Wells, DT Tonka Hemingway, SS Nick Emmanwori, TE Trey Knox, C Vershon Lee

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Dowell Loggains (first season)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR Clayton White (third season)

SEC EAST TITLE SCENARIO

Turnover margin, the run game and run defense must be drastically improved. The Gamecocks face road games at Georgia and Tennessee within their first five games. Theyll have to go at least 1-1 in those games to have a realistic shot.





South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, shown speaking during SEC football media days July 20 at Nashville, Tenn., said the Gamecocks need to make fewer turnovers after totaling 27 last season. They have made 51 over his first two seasons at the school. (AP/George Walker IV)





