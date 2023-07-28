Golden Lions open camp with running back, quarterback races

The search for a starting running back and quarterback resumed Friday as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff held its first practice of fall camp.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta said there is plenty of competition among the running backs after 1,000-yard rusher Kayvon Britten transferred.

“We brought in the transfer [from Campbell University], Michael Jameson,” Acosta said. “I really liked what I saw from him today. He’s like a coach on the field. He knows the entire offense already. You got to look at Johness [Davis] and Johnny [Williams]. They have experience playing here, but there is a tremendous competition happening at that position right now.”

Acosta said the Golden Lions’ offense will play at multiple tempos. They want to play fast when they can, but they will also slow it down and be more deliberate when they get knocked off schedule and need a first down.

Britten was the featured running back last season, but with the Lions trying to play fast, Acosta said UAPB probably won’t rely on one player this year.

“I just think in the world of tempo, spread offense, you’re going to have to have a couple guys going in and out,” Acosta said. “Even at the receiver position, if we’re averaging 80 to 90 plays a game, offensive line, you’re gonna have to be seven to eight deep in that position, even in the receiver room.”

The other big spot to fill is at quarterback, and UAPB has four players competing for that spot. Jalen Macon and Chancellor Edwards return after backing up Skyler Perry last season. Mekhi Hagens redshirted last year after transferring from Cisco College (Texas). Allen Fernett is a freshman who played for Acosta the past two years at Del Valle High School in Texas.

Each has different strengths and weaknesses. Acosta said Hagens is a running quarterback, while Macon is more of a pocket passer. He called Edwards a “commander,” someone who understands the game well.

Acosta said the player who wins this starting job needs to be athletic and make smart plays.

“They have to play instinctive football,” Acosta said. “They have to have leadership. They can’t put the ball in harm’s way, can’t throw interceptions. We threw two today, and that’s a big no-no. They have to be able to make great decisions on that football field. So, those are the major traits that I look for, and then we want our guys to be athletes. They have to be runners, also.”

Friday’s practice was helmets-only, as will be Saturday’s. The Golden Lions will add shells Monday with the first full-pads practice scheduled for Wednesday.

Head coach Alonzo Hampton said it is hard to draw too many conclusions from the first few days of practice, so he just wants the players to keep improving.

“I want them to be present, not perfect,” Hampton said. “As long as we can be present, show up and continue to work, then we’re going to continue to become a better program. That’s where we at right now.”



